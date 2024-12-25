Emergency, Sikandar, Sitaare Zameen Par, Alpha, Game Changer: Most anticipated Indian films of 2025

As 2024 comes to an end, we bring you a list of films that will release in theatres in 2025. Kangana Ranaut, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Rishab Shetty and Ram Charan, among other actors, have their films lined up for release next year. Fans can also look forward to watching films of Vicky Kaushal, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Janhvi Kapoor. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency will release in January 2025.

(Also Read | Kangana Ranaut announces Emergency's new release date. Here's when it hits theatres)

Check out the most anticipated Indian titles of 2025:

1) Emergency

Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited film Emergency will release in theatres on January 17, 2025. In the political drama, Kangana plays the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi. Emergency is also written, directed, and co-produced by Kangana. It delves into the Emergency that was imposed by the former Prime Minister for 21 months from 1975 to 1977 and its aftermath. The movie also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, and the late Satish Kaushik.

2) Sikandar

Salman Khan will be seen in his upcoming action entertainer, Sikandar. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, the film is set for an Eid 2025 release. In the film, Salman will be seen with actor Rashmika Mandanna.

3) Sitaare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan's next film will come out in theatres by mid-2025. The upcoming film is a sequel to his 2007 movie Taare Zameen Par, which marked his directorial debut and received critical acclaim. Recently, Aamir told Deadline that though Sitaare Zameen Par is a sequel to Taare Zameen Par, the original movie's characters won't appear in the follow-up.

4) Alpha

The Yash Raj Films’ next Spy Universe movie stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles. It will release in theatres on December 25, 2025. Billed as the first female-led YRF Spy Universe film, the movie is directed by Shiv Rawail. Recently, both Alia and Sharvari visited Kashmir to shoot for the film.

5) Kantara: Chapter 1

Rishab Shetty will be seen in the Hombale Films' movie which will release in seven languages. The film is thought to have taken place between 300 and 401 AD, during the reign of the Kadamba dynasty in Karnataka's modern-day Uttar Kannada area. The mythological thriller will be released on October 2, 2025.

6) Chhaava

The Vicky Kaushal film will release in theatres in February 2025. Chhava is a biographical drama on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Maratha Emperor and the son of Shivaji Mahara. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Laxman Utekar, the film stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna.

7) Thug Life

Fans will see Kamal Haasan in Thug Life along with Silambarasan TR. Thug Life will release in theatres on June 5, 2025. The film is touted as a gangster drama. Thug Life is directed by Mani Ratnam and co-produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies. The film stars Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Abhirami, and Nasser.

8) Game Changer

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani will star in the most-awaited film Game Changer. Directed by S Shankar, the film will release in cinemas on January 10, 2025. The film also stars SJ Suryah, Nassar, Sunil Prakash Raj and Jayaram in prominent roles. Reportedly, the film is set in the world of politics and centres around the story of an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who takes on corrupt politicians and fights for fair elections.

9) The Raja Saab

Prabhas will star in the film directed by Maruthi. Produced by TG Viswa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, the film is set for a grand theatrical release on April 10, 2025, across five languages--Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The Raja Saab also features Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Jisshu Sengupta, and Brahmanandam.

10) Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

The film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Akshay Oberoi and Maniesh Paul. Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari has been directed by Shashank Khaitan. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, the movie is slated to hit theatres on April 18, 2025.

120 Bahadur, De De Pyaar De 2, Azaad will release next year

Many other films will release in 2025 including the military action film Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur (November 21, 2025). De De Pyaar De 2 will star Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and R Madhavan. It is set to hit theatres on November 14, 2025. Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Thama will release in theatres on Diwali 2025.

Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, and Ajay Devgn's nephew, Aaman Devgn, will mark their debut in Bollywood with the much-anticipated film Azaad. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Azaad is scheduled to release on January 17, 2025. The film also features Ajay in a pivotal role.

Housefull 5, The Delhi Files, Baaghi 4, Raid 2 will also release in 2025

Housefull 5 stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, and Nargis Fakhri, among others. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film will release on June 6, 2025.

Vivek Agnihotri's The Delhi Files will release in theatres on August 15, 2025. Baaghi 4 will feature Tiger Shroff and Sonam Bajwa. Directed by A Harsha, it will hit the big screens on September 5, 2025. Ajay Devgn-starrer Raid 2 will now arrive in theatres on May 1, 2025.