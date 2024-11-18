Menu Explore
Monday, Nov 18, 2024
Kangana Ranaut announces Emergency's new release date. Here's when it hits theatres

ByDevansh Sharma
Nov 18, 2024 12:41 PM IST

The release date of Kangana Ranaut's solo directorial debut Emergency was stalled in September after the CBFC withdrew its certification.

After multiple delays, Kangana Ranaut's controversial solo directorial debut Emergency has finally got a new release date. The actor-filmmaker-turned-MP announced when her period political thriller will hit theatres now. (Also Read – Kangana Ranaut's grandmother dies, she remembers her with notes, old pics: She was above 100 years but did all her work)

Kangana Ranaut announces new release date of Emergency
Kangana Ranaut announces new release date of Emergency

Kangana announces new release date

Kangana took to her social media on Monday morning and shared a new poster of Emergency, featuring her as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Vishak Nair as Indira's son Sanjay Gandhi, Anupam Kher as Janata Party leader Jai Prakash Narayan, Shreyas Talpade as former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Milind Soman as Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw.

Kangana wrote in the caption, “17th January 2025 – The epic saga of the nation’s most powerful woman and the moment that altered India’s destiny. #Emergency – Unveils Only in cinemas on 17.01.2025!” The new release date comes a week before January 26, celebrated as Republic Day in India. However, Amar Kaushik's action thriller Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar, has already booked the Republic Day weekend for release.

Emergency's certification troubles

Emergency has been embroiled in controversies for some time now, including facing backlash several Sikh groups. The biographical political thriller delves into the life of Indira Gandhi, who imposed a 21-month emergency period from 1975 to 1977, when she was the prime minister. The objections against the film compelled the Central Board of Film Certification to withdraw its certification, thereby stalling the initial release of the film on September 5.

Kangana had expressed her disappointment to ANI then, “I know how I made this film. I did not get any support from the film industry. It's made on a huge budget. I, along with Zee and other partners, created Emergency, and now with the release delay, everyone is bearing a huge loss. Delay release is a loss for all. I think the Censor Board should take the responsibility to release this film at the earliest.”

Co-produced by Zee Studios and Kangana's Manikarnika Films, Emergency marks Kangana's second directorial after the 2019 historical Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, co-directed by Krish.

