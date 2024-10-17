Kangana Ranaut confirms getting CBFC certification for Emergency: ‘Will announce release date soon’

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming political-drama Emergency underwent many challenges as the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) had objected to certain sensitive sequences from the film. However, after a prolonged struggle with the censor board, the actor has finally received certification for her home production. The actor confirmed the same on her Instagram stories and thanked her followers. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut agrees to make cuts to her film Emergency, next hearing on Thursday) Kangana Ranaut has confirmed about getting CBFC certification for her upcoming film Emergency.

Kangana Ranaut gets censor board's nod for Emergency

Kangana also took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the news. She wrote, "We are glad to announce we have received the censor certificate for our movie Emergency, we will be announcing the release date soon. Thank you for your patience and support (Indian tricolour emoji).”

A fan commented, “That's great news! Congratulations to #KanganaRanaut on receiving censor certificate for #Emergency (thumbs up emoji).” Another fan wrote, “Congratulations and best wishes @KanganaTeam.” A user also commented, “We are all waiting to know the truth about the times of emergency (folded hands emoji).”

Kangana agreed for cuts in Emergency

Kangana had recently agreed to add some cuts suggested by the censor board. During a hearing at Bombay High Court, for a petition by Zee Studios, the co-producers of Emergency, the CBFC told that Kangana had agreed to the suggestions of the board's revising committee. The plea was filed after the film got in the middle of a stir with some people calling for a ban of the project over misrepresentation of the Sikh community.

About Emergency

Emergency is based on the life of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who imposed a 21-month emergency period from 1975 to 1977. Apart from diecting the film, Kangana plays the character of Indira Gandhi. Emergency also features Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Ashok Chhabra as Morarji Desai, Mahima Chaudhry as Indira Gandhi's close confidante Pupul Jayakar, Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Vishak Nair as Sanjay Gandhi and late veteran actor Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram.