Kangana Ranaut agrees to make cuts to her film Emergency, next hearing on Thursday

Okay with suggested cuts

On Monday, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) informed the Bombay High Court that Kangana, who is also the co-producer of the film, has agreed to the cuts suggested by the board’s revising committee.

As per a Bar and Bench report, the submission was made before a Bench of Justices BP Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla by advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, who represents the CBFC.

The Court was hearing a petition by Zee Studios, the co-producers of the film, which has sought the release of the censor certificate for the film. The plea was filed after the film got in themiddle of a stir with some people calling for aban of the project over misrepresentation of the Sikh community.

Last week, the censor board had stated that the film could be released following certain cuts.

At the hearing on Monday, advocate Sharan Jagtiani, representing Zee, shared with the court that Kangana has accepted the proposed cuts, further requesting to ensure that these are the only changes expected.

"The cuts suggested don't even touch a minute of the film. It's just some words here and there," Chandrachud said. With the producers seeking confirmation on the changes, the hearing has been postponed. It will now be held on Thursday.

About Emergency

Emergency, co-produced by Manikarnika Films and Zee Studios, was scheduled to release in cinemas on September 6. Taking to X, Kangana wrote on that day, “With a heavy heart I announce that my directorial Emergency has been postponed, we are still waiting for the certification from censor board, new release date will be announced soon, thanks for your understanding and patience.”

The film, a biographical political thriller, delves into the life of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who imposed a 21-month emergency period from 1975 to 1977. Kangana plays the former prime minister in the movie. Emergency has been embroiled in controversies for some time now including facing backlash from several Sikh groups.

The biographical drama is caught up in controversy after Sikh organisations, including the Shiromani Akali Dal, objected, accusing the film of misrepresenting the community and misinterpreting historical facts.