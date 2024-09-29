Kangana Ranaut buys new luxury car worth 3 crore after selling Mumbai bungalow

The release of Kangana Ranaut's solo directorial feature Emergency was recently stalled. Amid this delay, the actor-politician sold her Pali Hill bungalow for ₹ 32 crores. Now the actor has gifted herself a new Range Rover worth ₹ 3 crores. (Also read: Financial Emergency: Kangana Ranaut reveals why she was forced to sell her ₹32 crore Mumbai office) Kangana Ranaut purchased a brand new Range Rover.

Kangana buys new car

On Sunday, the official Instagram account of Land Rover Modi Motors took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures, where Kangana was seen posing for pictures in front of her new luxury car. Kangana was seen in a white salwar-kameez in the pictures, and in one picture she posed with nephew Ashwatthama, holding aarti ki thali to perform puja of the car. The new Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography LWB is a 5-seater luxury car which has a price of ₹ 3.81 crore in Mumbai.

More details

The caption of the post read, “Congratulations to the Queen of Bollywood, Ms. Kangana Ranaut, on her stunning new ride - Range Rover!! From ruling the silver screen to conquering the roads in style, you always know how to make a statement. This powerhouse deserves nothing less than the best! Here's to cruising in luxury and making every journey as bold and fearless as you are."

Earlier this month, Kangana sold off her Mumbai bungalow, used as the office of her production house Manikarnika Films, for ₹32 crore. Emergency, co-produced by Manikarnika Films and Zee Studios, was scheduled to release in cinemas on September 6. “With a heavy heart I announce that my directorial Emergency has been postponed, we are still waiting for the certification from censor board, new release date will be announced soon, thanks for your understanding and patience," she wrote in X.

The film, a biographical political thriller, delves into the life of Indira Gandhi, who imposed a 21-month emergency period from 1975 to 1977. Kangana plays the former prime minister in the movie. Emergency has been embroiled in controversies for some time now including facing backlash several Sikh groups.