Financial Emergency: Kangana Ranaut reveals why she was forced to sell her 32 crore Mumbai office

Days after her co-production and maiden solo directorial Emergency's release was stalled, actor-filmmaker Kangana Ranaut sold off her Mumbai bungalow, used as the office of her production house Manikarnika Films, for ₹32 crore. In an interview with News18, Kangana revealed why she took that decision. (Also Read: Kangana Ranaut says film industry didn't support Emergency like it did Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat, Alia's Udta Punjab) Kangana Ranaut sold bungalow in Bandra's Pali Hill for ₹ 32 crore(HT File Photo)

What Kangana said

“Naturally, my film was supposed to release. I put all my personal property on it. Now that it's not released, so anyway, that's what properties are for – for times of crisis,” Kangana said.

The said property is situated in Pali Hill, Bandra, a prime area of Mumbai. Kangana bought the property for ₹20 crore in 2017 and started her office of Manikarnika Films there in 2019. It came under the scanner in 2020 when parts of it were demolished by BMC because of alleged structural violations. Kangana said she deserved compensation for the demolition, but said she gave up on the idea because it's taxpayers' money. Kangana also bought a new office space in Andheri for ₹1.56 crore.

About Emergency

Emergency, co-produced by Manikarnika Films and Zee Studios, was scheduled to release in cinemas on September 6. Taking to X, Kangana wrote on that day, “With a heavy heart I announce that my directorial Emergency has been postponed, we are still waiting for the certification from censor board, new release date will be announced soon, thanks for your understanding and patience.”

The film, a biographical political thriller, delves into the life of Indira Gandhi, who imposed a 21-month emergency period from 1975 to 1977. Kangana plays the former prime minister in the movie. Emergency has been embroiled in controversies for some time now including facing backlash several Sikh groups.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises, the co-producer company of the Emergency, had approached the Bombay High Court seeking the release of the film and a censor certificate. A petition was filed in the Bombay High Court, claiming that the CBFC had arbitrarily and illegally withheld the censor certificate of the film.

The Bombay High Court had said that it is unable to direct the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to issue the certificate as it would contradict the MP High Court order. The Court had also asked the CBFC to take a decision by September 18. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for September 19. While the film has been certified now with a few cuts, a new release date hasn't been announced by the makers yet.