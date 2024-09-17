Menu Explore
Kangana Ranaut says film industry didn't support Emergency like it did Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat, Alia's Udta Punjab

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Written by Devansh Sharma
Sep 17, 2024 10:56 AM IST

Kangana Ranaut claimed neither the government, the opposition, nor the film industry supported her film Emergency from censorship troubles.

Kangana Ranaut's solo directorial debut Emergency is still awaiting a release date after its initial release was stalled due to censorship troubles. In an interview with News18, the actor-filmmaker claims neither the film industry nor the opposition is supporting her film like they did with past films that faced similar censorship issues. (Also Read – Kangana Ranaut recalls ‘hating everything' about her appearance during Woh Lamhe: Today I'll give anything to look…)

Kangana Ranaut says the film industry didn't support Emergency like they did Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat
Kangana Ranaut says the film industry didn't support Emergency like they did Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat

What Kangana said

“It's happened in the past too. There have been films like Padmaavat and Udta Punjab which were released quite smoothly. There were throats to chop off someone's nose, someone's neck, but the government protected them and they were released. But when it came to my film's release, no one… especially no one from the Congress party supported me, not even the film industry did. I definitely feel like I'm on my own. When I see these kind of feelings, this narrow-minded thinking, what kind of hope from people would I be left with?” Kangana said.

“The film industry is celebrating that my self-financed film didn't release. I I am in the loneliest corner of the world,” she added. Kangana's political thriller Emergency, in which she plays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, was scheduled to release on September 6, but its certification was withdrawn in the same week after objections from a Sikh group, who claimed that they aren't being depicted in a fair light in her film. From the industry, only fellow filmmaker-screenwriter and lyricist Varun Grover publicly criticised the stalling of Emergency, calling it ‘ironical’.

Udta Punjab, Padmaavat censorship troubles

Back in 2016, Abhishek Chaubey's Udta Punjab, starring Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh, ran into trouble after fringe groups protested that it show Punjab in bad light. The film was based on the drug menace in the state. 

In 2018, Sanjay Leela Bhansali had to postpone his historical epic Padmaavat, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor, after Shri Rajput Karni Sena claimed that the film distorts historical facts. After delays and threats (including of chopping off Deepika's nose), the film finally released in cinemas and became a blockbuster.


