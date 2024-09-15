Kangana Ranaut recalls ‘hating everything' about her appearance during Woh Lamhe: Today I'll give anything to look…

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who featured in Woh Lamhe, has shared an old clip from the music launch event of the 2006 film. Taking to her social media platforms, she posted the video in which she was seen with the film's team. The actor was seen in a white dress as she smiled and posed for the camera. She was also seen standing with a serious expression before the event started. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut's Emergency gets U/A certificate, no release date finalised yet: Report) Kangana Ranaut has starred in many films since 2006.

Kangana shares her 2006 clip, talks about her old self

Sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter), Kangana wrote, "This is a video from my second film Woh Lamhe music launch, I was just a teenager and like every young woman I hated everything about my appearance, no young woman thinks she is attractive or beautiful, probably that also makes them more vulnerable, innocent and approachable, even on the stage I look so unsure of myself but today I will give anything to look the way I looked back then and it's not just the looks but natural vitality, agility and overall energy levels that I didn’t appreciate back then."

Kangana has message for all women

She added, "My message to all the ladies out there, today is the youngest you will ever be, every age and stage is beautiful, learn to be kind to yourself, even if you can’t find beauty in your reflection know that when you will look back you will find it but today trust that you are beautiful (red heart emoji)."

Kangana Ranaut posted the video in which she was seen with the film's team.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote a similar note. "Ha ha just got this old video from a fan, this was the music launch of second film Woh Lamhe, I was just a teenager and like every young woman I hated everything about my appearance. Unbelievable but its true!! Today I would give anything to look like that, ladies be kind to yourself please (flower bouquet emoji)."

About Kangana's films

Woh Lamhe is a romantic drama film directed by Mohit Suri. Kangana made her Bollywood debut in 2006 with the film Gangster. She next starred in Woh Lamhe, the same year. The actor went on to feature in many films such as Life in a Metro, Fashion, Tanu Weds Manu, Krrish 3, Queen, Thalaivii among many others.

Kangana's upcoming film

She will be next seen in Emergency. The film, a biographical political thriller, delves into the life of Indira Gandhi, who imposed a 21-month emergency period from 1975 to 1977. The film also marks Kangana's directorial debut. Produced by Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Emergency also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Mahima Chaudhry and Milind Soman in pivotal roles.