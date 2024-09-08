Kangana Ranaut's Emergency gets U/A certificate, no release date finalised yet: Report

Gets a green signal from CBFC

As per the report, the clearance for the film comes with specific conditions. The makers have been told to edit out some scenes and add disclaimers for a few sequences.

Quoting a source, the report stated, “CBFC has asked filmmakers to give disclaimers on historical events depicted in the film.” However, the release date of the film has not been finalised yet.

The U/A certificate implies that the film can be viewed by people from different age groups, but with parental guidance.

The film, as per several reports, was submitted for a review on July 8 to the board. However, it got pushed from September 6 release due to the delay in the clearance of the film. Kangana shared the delay update earlier this month, saying that the makers are “still waiting for the certification from censor board”.

The film, a biographical political thriller, delves into the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who imposed a 21-month emergency period from 1975 to 1977.

The Emergency stir

Apart from the delay in certification, the film faced backlash from several Sikh groups for the portrayal of the Sikh community. In fact, various Sikh organisations, including Akal Takht and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, began demanding that the film be banned.

The stir was caused by the first few glimpses of the film which showed slain Sikh militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale to be in cahoots with Indira Gandhi.

More about the film

In Emergency, fans will see Kangana essaying the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film has been directed as well as written by her. The film was previously set to release in theatres on November 24, 2023 but was postponed due to changes in her schedule. It was then slated to release on September 6, but has been postponed from this date too.

The film also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.