SGPC legal notice seeks removal of ‘anti-Sikh’ scenes from Kangana-starrer ‘Emergency’

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has sent a legal notice to the makers of Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut starrer movie ‘Emergency’ on Tuesday over allegedly ‘misrepresenting’ and ‘distorting’ Sikhs. Aam Aadmi Party’s Haryana vice president Anurag Dhanda on Tuesday asked the BJP to sack MP Kangana Ranaut from the party over her remarks on farmers’ stir (HT File)

The notice asserted that radical Sikh preacher Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and no one from the Sikh community ever demanded ‘Khalistan’ and thus the scenes depicting the anti-Sikh sentiments should be removed from the movie.

The film is based on former PM Indira Gandhi’s life and declaration of Emergency in 1975.

The trailer of the movie was released on August 14 and the film is set to hit the theatres on September 6.

The notice, sent by advocate Amanbir Singh Siali, the legal adviser of SGPC, asks the producers of the film, including Mandi MP Ranaut to remove the trailer from public and social media platforms and seek a written apology from the Sikh community. The notice also demanded the removal of all the objectionable scenes from the film.

“At 2:30 minutes, the trailer presents a dialogue of a film character, most likely a Congress party leader, as follows “Tum jaante ho ke hamari party ko kya chahiye’ (You know what my party wants). Subsequently, in reply to the dialogue, another character portraying a Sikh is heard replying “Tohadi party nu vote chahide ne ate sanu chahida hai Khalistan” (Your party needs vote but we need Khalistan). Following, these visuals a character in Sikh attire is shown firing at people with assault rifles,” the notice said.

There is no proof or evidence in the history proving that Bhindranwale uttered such words nor is there any documented in the history in entire Sikh religious/history”, the notice further reads.

“This portion in the trailer is highly objectionable as it portrays the character of Sikhs in a wrong way as separatists which is false, frivolous and truthless. Sant Jarnail Singh ji and no one from the Sikh community ever demanded Khalistan. It is deliberately intentionally character assassination of Sikhs of the whole world for creating an anti-Sikh narrative based on false propaganda with setting aside the true historical facts, aims to gain the political benefits for selective political agenda,” the notice added.

Bhindranwale, head of the Sikh seminary Damdami Taksal, was killed during Operation Bluestar in June 1984.

SGPC secretary Partap Singh said that the SGPC while expressing strong objection to this film, has written separate letters to the Union minister of information and broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairperson Prasoon Joshi to ban this film.

“As per the directions of the SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, the legal notice has been sent to the producers of this film”, he said, adding, “If the objectionable anti-Sikh scenes are not removed from the film, then legal action will be taken.”

Meanwhile, it’s learnt that advocate Iman Singh Khara, legal adviser of Amritpal Singh-led Waris Punjab De (WPD) organisation, has also filed a petition in Punjab and Haryana high court seeking a ban on the movie.

Sack Kangana: Haryana AAP to BJP

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Haryana vice president Anurag Dhanda on Tuesday asked the BJP to sack MP Kangana Ranaut from the party over her remarks on farmers’ stir. AAP staged state-wide protests against her with Dhanda leading a demonstration in Yamunanagar. “If the BJP does not agree with Kangana’s statement, it should expel her from the party,” he said.

Kangana had on Monday said that “bodies were hanging and rapes were taking place” during farmers’ stir against the now-repealed three farm laws.