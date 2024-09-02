'Emergency pe Emergency laggai': All about the controversies surrounding Kangana Ranaut's film

Kangana's Emergency is based on the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It has been pushed from its release date of September 6. Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film is set against the backdrop of one of India's most tumultuous political periods.

Here’s everything you need to know about the stir around the film.

No green signal from CBFC

The film has been pushed, and Kangana claimed that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) revoked its certificate post multiple petitions. Sometime back, while responding to a plea seeking revocation of the screening certificate, CBFC told the Punjab and Haryana high court that the film has not yet been cleared for public viewing.

“The certification of the movie is under consideration. It has not been granted as of now. It will be granted as per rules and regulations, as applicable in this case. If anyone has any grievance, the same can be sent to the board,” additional solicitor general of India Satya Pal Jain, who appeared for the CBFC, told the court. He asserted that the CBFC takes into account all aspects and ensures that sentiments of a religious or any other group are not hurt before issuing certificates to any film.

Stir over portrayal of the Sikh community

The first few glimpses of the film caused furore in Punjab and among Sikhs, who have objected to the portrayal of the community in the film. In the trailer, slain Sikh militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale has been shown to be in cahoots with Indira Gandhi. This has irked a lot of people.

The Delhi unit of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) sent a legal notice to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) seeking to stop the release of the film citing its concerns over the portrayal of historical figures. In the notice, which was signed by the Delhi unit chief Paramjit Singh Sarna, SAD alleged that the film misrepresents the Sikh community and promotes hatred.

In addition to this, Sarabjit Singh Khalsa, who was elected as an independent MP from Faridkot this year, took to Facebook to share that the film seemed to be portraying Sikhs in a wrong light, and this could create tension among communities in Punjab.

Calls for ban

Multiple Sikh organisations across India, including those in Punjab, Telangana, New Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh, have called for a ban on the film, saying that the film misrepresents their community and distorts historical facts. They have also reached out to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, urging a ban on the film's screening.

Kangana’s remarks on farmers protest

Kangana’s controversial remarks on the farmers' protest caused a stir. She suggested that a "Bangladesh-like situation" could have erupted during the farmers' protest had it not been for India's strong leadership. She alleged that "bodies were hanging and rapes were taking place" during the agitation, insinuating that foreign forces like China and the US were involved in the movement. The BJP rapped her for her disparaging remarks and made it clear that she is neither permitted nor authorised to comment on the party's policy matters. Her comments have played a big role in the controversy around her film, and the calls to ban it.

Kangana Ranaut is ready to fight back

Kangana has been vocal about her struggle to release the film. On Shubhankar Mishra's podcast, she said, “Meri film pe hi Emergency lag gayi hai. Bahut hi nirashajanak ye sthiti hai. Main toh khair bahut hi zyada disappointed hu apne desh se, aur jo bhi haalaat hain (An Emergency has been imposed on my film too. It's a very hopeless state. I'm quite disappointed by our country and whatever the circumstances are)”.

She claimed that she is being singled out as the events she has showcased in her movie have already been documented in movies like Madhur Bhandarkar's 2017 political thriller Indu Sarkar (imposition of 1975 Emergency) and Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur (1971 India-Pakistan War) last year. She shared that while she'd already gotten her film certified by the CBFC, her certificate was revoked after review because of multiple petitions.

“I've made this film with a lot of self-respect which is why the CBFC can't point out any contention. They've stalled my certificate, but I'm determined to release an uncut version of the film. I'll fight in court and release an uncut version. I can't show all of a sudden that Indira Gandhi died on her own at her home. I can't show it like that,” Kangana added in Hindi.