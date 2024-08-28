Kangana Ranaut's 'not that crazy' response to BJP's public rebuke over farmers' protest remarks

BJP MP and noted film actor Kangana Ranaut struck a conciliatory tone after the saffron party reprimanded her over her controversial remarks on the farmers' protest. Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kangana Ranaut at Parliament during the Monsoon Session in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)

“I was reprimanded by the party leadership, and that's fine with me. I do not think I am the final voice of the party. I am not that crazy or stupid to believe that,” Ranaut said in an interview with India Today.

She admitted that she has "a long way to go" and expressed regret if her statements had inadvertently harmed the party's cause or policies.

“If I have genuinely hurt the party's cause and its position or policy, there is nobody who could be more hurt than me,” she added.

What Kangana Ranaut said on farmers' protest

Ranaut's comments caused a stir after she suggested that a "Bangladesh-like situation" could have erupted during the farmers' protest had it not been for India's strong leadership. She alleged that "bodies were hanging and rapes were taking place" during the agitation, insinuating that foreign forces like China and the US were involved in the movement.

The BJP denounced Kangana Ranaut for her disparaging remarks and made it clear that she is neither permitted nor authorised to comment on the party's policy matters.

“The statement made by BJP MP Kangana Ranaut in the context of the farmers' agitation is not the opinion of the party. The Bharatiya Janata Party expresses its disagreement with the statement made by Kangana Ranaut,” the BJP said in a statement.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party has directed Kangana Ranaut to not make any statement of this kind in future," it added.

The BJP's public rebuke comes at a time when assembly elections in Haryana, a state deeply impacted by the farmers' protest, are approaching.

Ranaut expressed her intent to be more careful with her words and align more closely with the party's policies. "I am looking forward to being more careful with my words and aligning to the party's policies. Because for the BJP, hum rahe ya na rahe, Bharat rehna chahiye (whether we are there or not, India should remain)," she said.