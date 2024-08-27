BJP denounces Kangana Ranaut | 5 controversial statements by actor-politician

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday denounced its Lok Sabha MP and film actor Kangana Ranaut for her disparaging remarks on the farmers agitation, as it expressed disagreement with her views and made it clear that she is neither permitted nor authorised to comment on the party's policy matters. BJP MP Kangana Ranaut during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.(PTI file image)

"The Bharatiya Janata Party has directed Kangana Ranaut to not make any statement of this kind in future," the ruling party said in a statement as her controversial remarks threatened to inflame an issue it has tried hard to contain over the last few years.

The Mandi MP had posted a clip of her interview with Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar in which she suggested that a "Bangladesh-like situation" could have erupted in India but for the country's strong leadership. She then alleged that “bodies were hanging and rapes were taking place” during the farmers' protest against the now-repealed three farm laws.

She alleged the involvement of China and the US in the "conspiracy".

The BJP said, "The statement made by BJP MP Kangana Ranaut in the context of the farmers' agitation is not the opinion of the party. The Bharatiya Janata Party expresses its disagreement with the statement made by Kangana Ranaut."

This is not the first time the actress has commented on the farmers protest or made some controversial statements. Here is a look at her past claims that have created huge controversies.

On Punjab

Kangana was allegedly slapped by a CISF woman constable at Chandigarh airport for her repeated statements on farmers protest. Speaking after the incident, the actress claimed said she is “concerned about the terrorism and extremism that is increasing in Punjab”.

On Rihanna and Greta Thunberg

Kangana Ranaut had been vocal in expressing her disapproval of farmers protests, alleging that foreign forces were behind them. Several international personalities had tweeted in support of the protest between 2020 and 2021.

As singer Rihanna tweeted in support of the protests, a furious Kangana hit back alleging that the singer that the Barbadian singer, worth a reported $600 million ( ₹4300 crore, according to Forbes), must have charged 'at least ₹100 crore' for her tweet.

"She is a singer much like Sunidhi Chauhan or Neha Kakkar. She can shake her bum cheeks and expose her a** crack right in to the camera lens while singing. Ya that’s all. Nothing else," Kangana wrote in a tweet.

She also took on Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg for supporting farmers agitation. She dismissed Greta as a “spoilt brat” and alleged that she is being used by the left-lobby for skipping her education.

On Rahul Gandhi and Supriya Shrinate

After Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi claimed to have been ‘insulted’ and ‘abused’ by BJP's Anurag Thakur in the Lok Sabha, Kangana shared an old video of the Congress MP invoking caste in public meetings.

“You know nothing of your own caste, your grandfather is Muslim, grandmother Parsi, mummy Christian and it feels like someone tempered pasta with curry leaves to make rice and lentils, but he wants to know everyone’s caste”, Kangana Ranaut wrote about Rahul Gandhi.

After the US-based short seller Hindenburg Research reports allegations against market regulator SEBI, Rahul Gandhi warned about the integrity of stock markets. Hitting back at him, the actress accused him of “trying everything to destabilise the nation” and its security and economy.

The Election Commission had issued notices to Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate for her comments on Kangana, which the former claimed was posted without her knowledge. Addressing her maiden rally in Mandi, Kangana said Shrinate was indulging in cheap politics as the Congress did not accept her candidature from Mandi.

Online censorship

The MP from Mandi constituency also alleged that OTT shows are contributing to rising objectification of women and called for its censorship. “The content has also gotten very violent and appalling, especially with individual viewing where people watch anything with headphones on", she said adding that it's "worrisome for everybody".

No regrets

Reflecting on her statements, the actress said recently that she doesn't regret any of her statements made so far. “They are scared of me’. She also said that people who are ‘dishonest, who have wronged others, who are unjust, they see me and they are so scared of me, they fear me”, she added.