Kangana Ranaut calls Bollywood celebs 'stupid, shallow'; criticises industry parties: I'll be shocked to find decent…

Kangana on having friends in Bollywood

When asked if she has friends in Bollywood, Kangana said, "I'm not Bollywood kind of a person, I can't be friends with Bollywood people for sure. Bollywood people so just full of themselves. They're stupid, they are dumb, protein shake...They are like grasshoppers, totally blank. How do you be friends with such people? They have no idea of what's going on where. They have no conversations."

When the host said that the entire industry 'can't be like that', Kangana said that she has 'seen enough Bollywood'. Talking about celebs' routine, she said that if Bollywood actors aren't shooting their routine is – wake up in the morning, do some physical training, sleep in the afternoon, wake up go to gym, and sleep at night or watch TV.

Kangana on Bollywood parties

Talking about Bollywood parties, Kangana mimicked celebrities and shared how they talk about branded bags, cars, diets, who's dating whom, and which couple has separated.

She continued, "I'll be very shocked to find a decent person in Bollywood who can talk beyond branded bags or cars...It's embarrassing the talks they are having. A Bollywood party for me is like a trauma...Bollywood parties, if you think some high class party is going on, something intriguing is happening with people with personalities, or intellect, or art, no nothing. All so shallow, they are dimwits, they are completely stupid." She said she hasn't met anyone in Bollywood who can talk beyond bags and cars.

Kangana's upcoming film

The actor will be next seen in Emergency, which she has helmed. It stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. It is set to hit theatres worldwide on September 6, 2024. It was produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films.

Based on the period when an emergency was imposed in the country in 1975, it stars Kangana as the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The political drama explores a significant and controversial period in Indian democracy. The film is set against the backdrop of one of India's most tumultuous political periods and promises to be a portrayal of historical events.