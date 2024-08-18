Kangana Ranaut says she 'never said anything which isn't true', people fear her: I've never picked up fight with anybody

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has opened up about what people ‘misconceive’ about her and shared that they are actually quote ‘scared’ of her. Speaking on Raj Shamani's podcast, Kangana said that she doesn't regret any of the statements she has made so far, adding that she has never said anything that isn't true. Kangana also said that she has ‘never started a fight’ with anyone. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut calls Stree 2 ‘much-needed all-time blockbuster’) Kangana Ranaut spoke about herself in a new interview.

Kangana says unjust people are scared of her

The actor said she doesn't think people misunderstood her, adding that they ‘are scared of me’. She also said that people who are ‘dishonest, who have wronged others, who are unjust, they see me and they are so scared of me, they fear me’.

Kangana doesn't regret anything she said so far

Talking about her statements and if she regrets any of them, Kangana said, "If my statements are so absurd, can you come up with even one where... no, never, I have never said anything which is not true, never... I've never ever picked up a fight with anybody, but I've been messed with I'm the one to put an end to a fight, that i make sure. But I've never started a fight."

Kangana on joining politics

When asked the reason for joining politics, Kangana said, "I don't sit and manifest. Life will take you to the place that you deserve because you're not sitting and manifesting. If you sit and manifest, doors will get closed because you want to be only in that hole. Come out of that hole. I did my best, I wasn't scared of anybody. I refused fairness cream endorsements worth ₹10-15 crore for. Why should I do fairness cream? It is racist."

Kangana next film

Fans will see Kangana next in Emergency, a project she helmed entirely. It stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. Based on the period when an emergency was imposed in the country in 1975, it stars Kangana as the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

The political drama, which explores a significant and controversial period in Indian democracy, is set to hit theatres worldwide on September 6, 2024. Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film is set against the backdrop of one of India's most tumultuous political periods, and promises to be a portrayal of historical events.