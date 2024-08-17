Kangana Ranaut calls Stree 2 ‘much-needed all-time blockbuster’, Hansal Mehta says ‘finally, real talent wins’

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut and filmmaker Hansal Mehta have praised Shraddha Kapoor and RajKummar Rao's horror-comedy Stree 2. Taking to their respective social media platforms, they lauded Amar Kaushik, the director of the film as well as the cast members. Kangana said that in India not ‘enough credit or appreciation’ is given to directors. Hansal called the film ‘a triumph for Indian mainstream cinema’. (Also Read | Stree 2 box office collection day 2: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao horror-comedy makes ₹90.30 crore on first Friday) Kangana Ranaut and Hansal Mehta praised Stree 2.

Kangana heaps praises on Stree 2

On Instagram Stories, Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Movie Stree has shattered all records, congratulations to the entire team, but the real hero of a film is the director. In India, we don’t give enough credit or appreciation to directors that’s why not many youngsters want to be writers/directors. Everyone who wants a career in films meets me for guidance, wants to be either an actor or a superstar. Who will make movies if all become actors! Socho! (Think).”

She added, “So please learn the names of all good directors, who do so much to entertain and engage you and please follow them also. Learn about their lives and process as well. Please appreciate them and encourage them too. “Dear @amarkaushik sir, thank you for this much-needed all-time blockbuster.”

Kangana shared a note on Instagram Stories.

Hansal calls Stree 2 ‘talent vehicle’

Sharing a poster of the film, Hansal Mehta tweeted, "When you celebrate the success of Stree 2 remember that it goes beyond the narrow star driven calculations that abound in the industry. Don’t trivialise it’s success by attributing it to one star. This is a talent vehicle, studded with exceptional writing, directorial and histrionic talent. It is a triumph for Rajkummar who we love because he is such a superlative actor. It is a triumph for Amar Kaushik because of his command over the medium and his ability to expertly craft a script into meaningful entertainment for the masses."

"It is a triumph for Niren Bhatt’s writing - from Taarak Mehta to Bala to Bhediya to Munjya, the man has consistently delivered. It is a triumph for an ensemble that is as much a principal lead as Raj and Shraddha. It is a triumph for Indian mainstream cinema. Finally, real talent wins. Trade experts and often many critics will still make reductive observations - remember they are no experts. Just people who thrive on oversimplifying talent, story, success and failure. Long post over and out," he concluded.

About Stree 2

Shraddha and RajKummar Rao's Stree 2 opened with an impressive response from the audience at the box office. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has so far minted ₹90.3 crore in India. Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan have special appearances in Stree 2. Stree released in 2018 and was declared a hit. The sequel was out in theatres on August 15. Stree 2 released in India along with Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa.