Stree 2 box office collection day 2: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao horror-comedy makes 90.30 crore on first Friday

Stree 2 box office collection day 2: Stree 2 box office collection day 2: Amar Kaushik’s horror comedy Stree 2, the sequel to the 2018 film Stree, is expected to have made ₹90.30 crore net at the box office in India, according to Sacnilk.com. The film starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi had a stellar opening at the box office. (Also Read: Stree 2 box office report: Is it the biggest Bollywood opener ever? Maddock Films quote unbelievable ₹76 crore haul) Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in a still from Stree 2.

Stree 2 box office collection

According to the website, Stree 2 had special opening premieres on Wednesday, during which the film earned ₹8.5 crore. On its opening day, the film made ₹51.8 crore and on its second day, it’s expected to have held steady, making an estimated collection of ₹30 crore and taking the total to an estimated ₹90.30 crore. It's estimated that there's a 42.08% dip.

On its second day, the film had an estimated 37.46% occupancy overall. On its opening day, given that it was a holiday, it had a 77.09% occupancy in Hindi. Now that the weekend’s coming up, so is Raksha Bandhan, and there are positive reviews for the film, business is expected to pick up, helping add to Stree 2’s success at the box office in India.

Hansal Mehta on Stree 2

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta chimed in on the debate about who deserves the credit for Stree 2’s bumper opening. Asking people not to credit Amar or Shraddha or Rajkummar or the producers Maddock Films for the success solely, he wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Don’t trivialise it’s success by attributing it to one star. This is a talent vehicle, studded with exceptional writing, directorial and histrionic talent. It is a triumph for Rajkummar who we love because he is such a superlative actor. It is a triumph for Amar Kaushik because of his command over the medium and his ability to expertly craft a script into meaningful entertainment for the masses.”

He also listed how the film’s team as a whole added to the film’s success, writing, “It is a triumph for Niren Bhatt’s writing - from Taarak Mehta to Bala to Bhediya to Munjya, the man has consistently delivered. It is a triumph for an ensemble that is as much a principal lead as Raj and Shraddha. It is a triumph for Indian mainstream cinema. Finally real talent wins.”

About Stree 2

Directed by Amar, Stree 2 sees Rajkummar and Shraddha reprise their roles from the original. The film tells the story of how Sarkata now terrorises the people of Chanderi and they now look to Stree for help. The film is also sprinkled with numerous starry cameos which the makers have carefully kept under wraps. Varun Dhawan reprises his role as Bhediya, even featuring in a song with Shraddha.