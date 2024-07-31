Hansal Mehta says daughter is facing ‘harassment’ trying to apply for Aadhar Card since 3 weeks

Hansal Mehta often takes to his X account to share his honest opinions and thoughts. The National Award-winning director recently lashed out at government officials for delaying the Aadhar registration of his daughter Kimaya Mehta despite multiple visits to the concerned authorities. (Also read: Hansal Mehta mocks Ravi Kishan after he condemns Rahul Gandhi's speech in Parliament: ‘Alelele Munna’) Hansal Mehta shared the ordeal faced by his daughter.

What Hansal said

In his recent post, he wrote, “My daughter has been trying to apply for an Aadhar card since past 3 weeks. She makes the long trek to the Aadhar office in Andheri East braving rains, going early enough and the senior manager there keeps sending her back on some pretext or the other. Get this signed, get this document, the stamp is not in the correct place, you dont have an appointment today, I am on leave for a week… This is most frustrating and nothing short of harassment.” Hansal also tagged the official X account of Unique Identification Authority of India and Aadhar in the post.

User reactions

Reacting to the post, a user commented with a direct reference to his show Scam 1992, “She needs to comply to the documents! Yaha koi scam nahi hai Mehta ji (No scam works here)!” To this, Hansal replied, “Really ? Get the govt official to put his stamp slightly higher is a compliance parameter? Stop this BS.”

Another said, “Common man life is always cumbersome because of corrupt ecosystem but you are a powerful man don't know what is the issue here.” Hansal responded, “I am not a powerful man FYI. I am a common middle-class citizen of this country. I deserve to be treated better.”

Hansal recently backed the debut OTT show of his son, Lootere. His next directorial feature The Buckingham Murders, starring Kareena Kapoor as a detective, is all set to release in September.