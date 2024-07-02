 Hansal Mehta mocks Ravi Kishan after he condemns Rahul Gandhi's speech in Parliament: ‘Alelele Munna’ | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Hansal Mehta mocks Ravi Kishan after he condemns Rahul Gandhi's speech in Parliament: ‘Alelele Munna’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Jul 02, 2024 12:32 PM IST

Ravi Kishan expressed his disappointment over Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks on Hindus in the Parliament, and called it extremely disappointing.

On Monday, Lok Sabha witnessed a fiery speech by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi during the debate on Motion of Thanks on President's address to a joint sitting of Parliament. He accused leaders of the ruling party of dividing people on communal lines. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Kishan on Tuesday reacted to Rahul Gandhi's speech and called it ‘unfortunate’. Now filmmaker Hansal Mehta took a dig at Ravi Kishan's statement via his latest post on X (previously Twitter). (Also read: Hansal Mehta reveals he was fired by Ekta Kapoor from a TV show: 'I was sacked in 15 days')

Hansal Mehta reacted to Ravi Kishan's response.
Hansal Mehta reacted to Ravi Kishan's response.

What Ravi Kishan said

Speaking to ANI, Ravi Kishan reacted to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's speech in Parliament and said, "It was very unfortunate... He was throwing and picking up Shiv Ji's image on and from his desk. It was unfortunate that he was using God in his debate. His speech showed immaturity and it seemed as if he came to the house only for provocation... This building has a history of hosting decent leaders who spoke with respect, but today all that was compromised..."

Hansal Mehta reacts

Hansal Mehta reposted Ravi Kishan's statement with the caption, “Alelelelelele munna…” which indicated a way of calling a baby who is hurt.

It all started when Rahul Gandhi claimed that the leaders of the BJP are not Hindus as they engage in “violence and hate”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit back soon after, accusing the Congress leader of calling the entire Hindu community violent. Some portions of Rahul Gandhi's speech were even expunged later.

On the work front, Ravi Kishan was last seen in Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao. The film, which stars newcomers Pratibha Ratna, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel, revolves around two brides Phool and Pushpa, who accidentally get swapped during a train journey.

Hansal directed the hit Netflix series Scoop last year. His next, The Buckingham Murders, starring Kareena Kapoor, will release on September 13.

