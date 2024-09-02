Kangana Ranaut reacts to film release delay: ‘Meri film pe hi Emergency lag gayi hai’

Kangana says Emergency imposed on her film

“Meri film pe hi Emergency lag gayi hai. Bahut hi nirashajanak ye sthiti hai. Main toh khair bahut hi zyada disappointed hu apne desh se, aur jo bhi haalaat hain (An Emergency has been imposed on my film too. It's a very hopeless state. I'm quite disappointed by our country and whatever the circumstances are),” Kangana said.

Kangana argued that she's being singled out as the events she's showcased in her movie have already been documented in movies like Madhur Bhandarkar's 2017 political thriller Indu Sarkar (imposition of 1975 Emergency) and Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur (1971 India-Pakistan War) last year. She added that while she'd already gotten her film certified by the CBFC, her certificate was revoked after review because of multiple petitions.

Kangana says she'll go to court if needed

Kangana said setbacks like these won't stop her from making movies that she wants to. “We'll keep telling those ridiculous stories otherwise. We'll get scared by someone today, someone else tomorrow. People will keep scaring us because we get scared so easily. How much will we keep getting scared? I've made this film with a lot of self-respect which is why the CBFC can't point out any contention. They've stalled my certificate, but I'm determined to release an uncut version of the film. I'll fight in court and release an uncut version. I can't show all of a sudden that Indira Gandhi died on her own at her home. I can't show it like that,” Kangana added in Hindi.

Emergency has been embroiled in controversies for some time now. From facing backlash from several Sikh groups to not getting a green signal from the CBFC yet, Emergency is clearly having a tough time ahead of its release. Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film is set against the backdrop of one of India's most tumultuous political periods and promises to be a portrayal of historical events.