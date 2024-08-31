Shiromani Akali Dal demands ban on ‘Emergency’, sends notice to CBFC

The Delhi unit president of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Paramjit Singh Sarna on Friday served a legal notice to the chairman of central board of film certification (CBFC) seeking revocation of the certification given to ‘Emergency’ movie and demanded that film be banned. Kangana Ranaut, the BJP’s MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. (HT File)

The Delhi unit of the SAD has alleged that the trailer of the film shows erroneous historical facts misrepresenting the Sikh community, promoting hatred and social discord.

The notice has also been sent to the movie’s production house — Manikarnika Films Private Limited.

“Such depictions are not only misleading but also deeply offensive and damaging to the social fabric of Punjab and the nation. It is apparent that Ms Kangana Ranaut, who is known for her anti-Sikh stand has chosen the subject not to make a genuine political or historical statement against Congress, but to target the Sikh community,” said the notice.

Ranaut is the BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi constituency.

“It is important to remember that during the Emergency, it was the Shiromani Akali Dal and its stalwart leaders like Sardar Harchand Singh Longowal who led the Morchas against the draconian measures imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The Akalis courted mass arrests and faced police brutality in their struggle to restore democracy in the country. The film, however, completely ignores these facts and instead, portrays the Sikh community in an unjust and negative light,” adds the notice.

“Revoke the certification given to the movie and ban its release...A thick line must be drawn between the right to freedom of speech and the propagation of hateful content that threatens the harmony of our society,” the notice reads.