Kangana Ranaut raises eyebrows ahead of Emergency: From rejecting Akshay and Ranbir’s films to ‘Ram Covid’ statement

Actor and Member of Parliament, Kangana Ranaut is busy gearing up for the release of her next film Emergency. At the moment, she is neck-deep in a hectic promotional spree. Written, directed and produced by her, the biographical political action thriller is based on the 21-month period of the Indian Emergency. In the film, Kangana will be seen as Indira Gandhi, the former Prime Minister of India. Well, some statements made by the actor on this promotion spree has raised several eyebrows across the internet. May it be revelations about her acting career or her opinions. See for yourself: Ahead of her next release Emergency, Kangana Ranaut has been raising eyebrows with her statements

Indira Gandhi’s assassination

In a recent interview, Kangana opened up about Indira’s assassination. She stated: “Unfortunately, Indira Gandhi's life was defined by Emergency. Because it had consequences. Her assassination is also, in a way, a consequence of that.” Here’s a clip of this interview-

Reacting to the same, a social media user had tweeted: “MP @KanganaTeam in an interview says #IndiraGandhi’s assassination in 1984 was a consequence of 1975 Emergency #BJP Chief @JPNadda should get #Kangana admitted in a MENTAL HOSPITAL & get her treated ASAP, if she needs any financial help for treatment we will crowdfund.”

India’s 1st Dalit President, Ram Covid

In another viral clip of an interview Kangana referred to Ram Nath Kovind, the former President of India, as the first Dalit President of the country. When the interviewer corrected her and stated that K. R. Narayanan was the first Dalit President, the actor responded, “Sorry, for my misinformation.”

While some claimed that Kangana mispronounced Ram Nath Kovind’s name as ‘Ram Covid’, others trolled her for calling him the first Dalit President of India. For instance, one troll tweeted: “Again a new Interview:-Kangana Ranaut is the lowest IQ Indian MP in the history of Indian Politics , she proves😂”

Reprimanded for her statement on farmers' protest

After Kangana suggested that a ‘Bangladesh-like situation’ could break out in our country during the farmers' protest if it wasn’t for the leadership in India, she was denounced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In this controversial interview, she had even claimed that ‘bodies were hanging and rapes were taking place’ during the protests.

Talking about being rebuked by BJP, Kangana stated: “I was reprimanded by the party leadership, and that's fine with me. I do not think I am the final voice of the party. I am not that crazy or stupid to believe that.” Commenting on her statement about the protests, a netizen had shared, “Kangana needs to understand that she is no longer an actress but a politician and should think before speaking. Anyway, Haryana elections are coming up.”

Rejecting Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju

In yet another interview, Kangana claimed that actor Ranbir Kapoor had reached her house during the making of his film Sanju (2018). She revealed that he asked her to play the role of London-based writer Winnie Diaz, which was later portrayed by Anushka Sharma. But Kangana told him, “Mujhe nahi karna yaar.” Kangana admitted that rejecting such offers means ruining relationships in the industry

Refusing a role in Akshay Kumar’s film

In the same interview that she spoke about declining a movie offered by Ranbir, Kangana revealed that she had also refused an Akshay Kumar-starrer. She claimed that Akshay had tried to convince her to do a role in his 2015 action comedy Singh Is Bliing. Kangana further remembered that Akshay told her she doesn’t want to work with him and felt she had a problem with him. But Kangana explained, “Maine kaha sir there is no such thing. I'm doing this for women. Aapki bhi betiyaan hain. Aage chal ke I just want them to know that hum log ka bhi vajood hai yaar, hum log koi showpiece nahi hai”

Well, netizens may be divided on Kangana’s statements. But one fact we can all agree on is that she is a phenomenal actor. Which is why audiences can’t wait to see her as Indira Gandhi in Emergency on September 6. How excited are you for Kangana’s film?