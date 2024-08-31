Certification for ‘Emergency’ still under consideration, CBFC tells HC

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Saturday disposed of a plea seeking revocation of the screening certificate of the film “Emergency” as the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) told the high court the film has not yet been cleared for public viewing. Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming political drama “Emergency” has sparked controversy due to its sensitive theme. (File)

“The certification of the movie is under consideration. It has not been granted as of now. It will be granted as per rules and regulations, as applicable in this case. If anyone has any grievance, the same can be sent to the board,” additional solicitor general of India Satya Pal Jain, who appeared for the CBFC, told the court.

Jain asserted that the CBFC takes into account all aspects and ensures that sentiments of a religious or any other group are not hurt before issuing certificates to any film.

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming political drama “Emergency” has sparked controversy due to its sensitive theme, with the Shiromani Akali Dal even calling for a ban over its “misrepresentation” of the Sikh community.

The petition, filed by Mohali residents Gurinder Singh and Jagmohan Singh, both of whom claimed to be baptised Sikhs and social workers, had demanded that the certificate granted by the CBFC to film be revoked and it be allowed to be reviewed by eminent Sikh personalities before permitting its release.

The alternate prayer in the petition was that the CBFC had deleted scenes allegedly “targeting the Sikh community through the projection of false and erroneous facts”.

The petition had also demanded registration of criminal cases against the makers of the movie for allegedly tarnishing the Sikhs community. The movie, which delves into a turbulent period of national emergency in 1975, is slated for release on September 6.

In view of the statement of CBFC, the high court bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Anil Kshetarpal disposed of the plea. The detailed order of the proceedings is awaited.