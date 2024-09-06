Kangana Ranaut heartbroken as she announces Emergency has been postponed; Twitter says 'no need to feel sad'

‘New release date will be announced soon’

Kangana took to X (formerly Twitter) and said, "With a heavy heart I announce that my directorial Emergency has been postponed, we are still waiting for the certification from censor board, new release date will be announced soon, thanks for your understanding and patience (folded hand emoji)." The film also stars Anupam Kher and the late Satish Kaushik.

Reactions to Kangana's new tweet

An X user reacted to Kangana's announcement, tweeting, "No need to feel sad Kangana Ranaut. We are with you, whenever it releases we will be watching it for sure and will be supporting you no matter what!!"

Another said, "Don't get bogged down sister. Fight against people, injustice. Always with people who seek justice." Someone also said, "Release this movie Kangana, we are with you..." Some seemed to not mind the delay in the film's release. One tweeted, "Super disaster movie."

This is what Kangana said:

More about Emergency release delay

The film has been embroiled in controversies for some time now – it is facing backlash from several Sikh groups and not getting a green signal from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film, a biographical political thriller, delves into the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who imposed a 21-month emergency period from 1975 to 1977.

Kangana had revealed earlier that her political drama is still awaiting certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Despite earlier reports suggesting that Emergency had received clearance from the CBFC, Kangana had said the film's certification is currently on hold.

"There have been rumours circulating that my film Emergency has been certified by the Censor Board. This is not true. While our film did receive clearance from the CBFC, the certification was on hold due to numerous death threats against members of the censor board," Kangana had said.

"There is pressure being put on us to remove certain scenes, such as the assassination of Indira Gandhi, the Punjab riots, and more. Now, I don't know what else to show. What are we supposed to do--blackout the film during these scenes? This is unbelievable to me, and I am deeply sorry for the current state of thinking in this country," she added.