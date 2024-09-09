Mumbai real estate deal: Kangana Ranaut sells bungalow in Bandra's Pali Hill for 32 crore

Kangana Ranaut, a BJP MP and Bollywood actor, has sold her bungalow in Bandra's Pali Hill area of Mumbai for ₹32 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey. Kangana Ranaut, a BJP MP and Bollywood actor, has sold her bungalow in Bandra's Pali Hill area of Mumbai for ₹ 32 crore. (HT File)(HT_PRINT)

The bungalow was purchased by Kangana Ranaut for ₹20 crore in September 2017, the documents further revealed.

The bungalow is spread across a built-up area of ₹3,075 sq ft and has parking space of 565 sq ft, the documents added.

The transaction was registered on September 5, 2024 for which a stamp duty of ₹1.92 crore and a registration fee of ₹30,000 has been paid, according to the documents.

The buyer is Kamalini Holdings's partner Shweta Bathija based in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, the documents showed.

Also Read: Top 5 Bollywood property deals: Here's what Kangana Ranaut, Sajid Khan, Kartik Aaryan bought and sold in Mumbai

BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut, had in May 2024 declared assets worth over ₹91 crore, including ₹28.7 crore in movable assets and ₹62.9 crore in immovable assets.

A query sent to Kangana Ranaut did not get any response and Kamalini Holdings's partner Shweta Bathija could not be reached for a comment.

Pali Hill's Bollywood connection

Pali Hill is a premium area where several Bollywood stars and high net worth individuals have bought homes. The per sq ft rate of several luxury housing projects ranges from ₹1 lakh per sq ft and above, according to local brokers.

Pali Hill has been home to several Bollywood stars, such as the late Sunil and Nargis Dutt, the late Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Gulzar, Imran Khan, Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, among others.

In an interview to a newspaper in 2023, the Bollywood star had said that she was bound to get compensation for the demolition at her lavish Mumbai home, but the process never moved ahead. She added that she now doesn't want any compensation because it's taxpayers' money.

Also Read: From Karishma Kapoor to Amitabh Bachchan, here’s why Bollywood stars prefer to invest in commercial properties

In September 2020, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had partially demolished her property in Pali Hill, Bandra. The demolition was carried out on the grounds of alleged unauthorised construction.

Kangana Ranaut recently was also in the news for buying an office space in Mumbai's Andheri area for ₹1.56 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut buys 407 sq ft office space in Mumbai's Andheri for ₹1.56 crore

The property spread across 407 sq ft is located on the 19th floor of a building named Arch One and was purchased at a per sq ft rate of ₹38,391 sq ft on carpet, according to the documents.