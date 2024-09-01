Kangana Ranaut, Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar are in the news yet again for either having bought or rented out properties in Mumbai in the last few weeks. Here’s a look at Bollywood’s top five star-studded real estate deals. Top 5 Bollywood property deals: Here's what Kangana Ranaut, Sajid Khan, Kartik Aaryan bought and sold in Mumbai (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pexels)

1 Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut, a BJP MP and Bollywood actor, has purchased an office space in Mumbai's Andheri area for ₹1.56 crore(HT Files)

Kangana Ranaut, a BJP MP and Bollywood actor, has purchased an office space in Mumbai's Andheri area for ₹1.56 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.

The property spread across 407 sq ft is located on the 19th floor of a building named Arch One and was purchased at a per sq ft rate of ₹38,391 sq ft on carpet, according to the documents.

Kangana Ranaut has paid a stamp duty of ₹9.37 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000, the documents showed. The transaction was registered on August 23, 2024.

2 Kartik Aaryan

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has rented out an apartment in Mumbai for ₹4.5 lakh per month, according to property registration documents accessed by proptech platform Square Yards(HT Files)

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has rented out an apartment in Mumbai for ₹4.5 lakh per month, according to property registration documents accessed by proptech platform Square Yards.

The 1,912 square ft property is located in Siddhi Vinayak Building in Juhu area of Mumbai. The lease and license agreement was registered on August 28 with a stamp duty of ₹42,500, the documents showed.

3 Karan Johar

Karan Johar, Bollywood film screenwriter, director and producer, has taken a property on rent in Mumbai’s Pali Hill area for a rent of ₹8 lakh per month.(HT Files)

Karan Johar, Bollywood film screenwriter, director and producer, has taken a property on rent in Mumbai’s Pali Hill area for a rent of ₹8 lakh per month for three years, registration documents accessed by Zapkey showed.

The rent for the duplex for the first 12 months is ₹8.10 lakh, it will increase to ₹8.50 lakh per month in the second year and to ₹8.93 lakh per month in the third year. The agreement was registered on August 23, 2024.

The property is located on the second and third floors of a building called 21 Union Park in Pali Hill area, Khar area of Mumbai.

4 Manoj Bajpayee

Actor Manoj Bajpayee and his wife Shabana Bajpayee have sold their property in Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi locality for ₹9 crore(HT Files)

Actor Manoj Bajpayee and his wife Shabana Bajpayee have sold their property in Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi locality for ₹9 crore, documents accessed by Square Yards showed.

The property is located in Minerva, a luxury residential tower in Mahalaxmi, and has a carpet area of 1,247 sq for which the agreement was registered on August 16.

5 Sajid Khan

Sajid Khan, brother of renowned choreographer Farah Khan, has sold his apartment in Mumbai’s Juhu area for ₹6.1 crore(HT Files)

Bollywood film director Sajid Khan, brother of renowned choreographer Farah Khan, has sold his apartment in Mumbai’s Juhu area for ₹6.1 crore, according to documents accessed by Square Yards.

Khan’s property was located in the Beach House Co-operative Housing Society, in Mumbai’s Juhu area.

Sajid Khan’s apartment is spread across an area of 2,176 sq. ft and comes with a dedicated car parking space of 220 sq ft.. The transaction which was registered in June this year.