Kangana Ranaut purchases 407 sq ft office space in Mumbai's Andheri for 1.56 crore

Kangana Ranaut, a BJP MP and Bollywood actor, has purchased an office space in Mumbai's Andheri area for ₹1.56 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack. Kangana Ranaut, a BJP MP and Bollywood actor, has purchased an office space in Mumbai's Andheri area for ₹ 1.56 crore.(HT Files)

The property spread across 407 sq ft is located on the 19th floor of a building named Arch One and was purchased at a per sq ft rate of ₹38,391 sq ft on carpet, according to the documents.

Kangana Ranaut has paid a stamp duty of ₹9.37 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000, the documents showed.

The transaction was registered on August 23, 2024.

The seller of the commercial office space is Chandra Gupta Estates Private Limited.

BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut, had in May 2024 declared assets worth over ₹91 crore, including ₹28.7 crore in movable assets and ₹62.9 crore in immovable assets.

An email query sent to the office of Kangana Ranaut and to the representative of Chandra Gupta Estate Private Limited did not get any response.

In an interview to a newspaper in 2023, the Bollywood star had said that she was bound to get compensation for the demolition at her lavish Mumbai home, but the process never moved ahead. She added that she now doesn't want any compensation because its taxpayers' money.

In September 2020, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had partially demolished her property in Pali Hill, Bandra. The demolition was carried out on the grounds of unauthorised construction.

Why do Bollywood stars prefer investing in commercial real estate market?

Several Bollywood stars have been in the news in the last few months for either purchasing commercial properties in Mumbai or for leasing them out to earn high rental yields.

Bollywood personalities such as Karishma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn have invested in commercial real estate in Mumbai.

Amitabh Bachchan has invested over ₹100 crore in properties over the last one year in the financial capital, Alibaug and the temple town of Ayodhya.

According to CBRE India, commercial assets like offices, retail, and warehouses usually have gross yields (investment returns annually) in the range of 6-10% in metro cities of India. Grade-A office spaces in Mumbai offer an average yield in the range of 6-8%. Likewise, retail assets can offer yields of up to 9.5% prime locations in Mumbai.