Kangana Ranaut doesn't want compensation for demolition of her Mumbai home because 'it is taxpayers' money'

Kangana Ranaut has said she was bound to get compensation for the demolition at her lavish Mumbai home, but the process never moved ahead. She added that she now doesn't want any compensation because its taxpayers' money. A portion of the actor's home was demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in 2020. She was also granted a Y-plus security after her spat with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in the same year and has often being questioned by her fans on social media for using taxpayers' money. Also read: Kangana Ranaut reacts to The Kerala Story row: ‘If you think it’s attacking you then you are a terrorist’ Kangana Ranaut recently talked about compensation for demolition at her Mumbai home.(ANI)

The BMC carried out the demolition of alleged structural violations at Kangana’s home-office a day after issuing her a notice over them in September 2020. It coincided with a war of words between her and Maharashtra’s Shiv Sena at the time.

On being asked about compensation for the same, Kangana said in a new interview to ABP, "I have not got any compensation, they were supposed to send me evaluators. So now I met Shinde ji (current Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Sambhaji Shinde), 'Aap hi log mujhe kujh evaluation bhej dijiye (at least you people can send me some evaluation)." I do not want anybody, who has abused the money of the taxpayers, I do not want any more compensation, its fine."

She further added, “The court has said they are supposed to pay me whatever compensation, but like I said, they never sent evaluators and I did not demand because I know its tax payers money and I don't want any of it.”

Kangana is currently working on Chandramukhi 2. Helmed by P Vasu, the film is the sequel to the hit Tamil horror comedy Chandramukhi which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles. In Chandramukhi 2 Kangana will portray the role of a dancer in the king's court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills.

She wrapped up the shooting of her next directorial Emergency few weeks ago. The film revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician. It also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, late Satish Kaushik, Milind Soman, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

She will also be seen in Tejas in which she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian airforce pilot. The official release date of the film is still awaited. She has also announced Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda and The Incarnation: Sita.

