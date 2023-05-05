Kangana Ranaut reacts to The Kerala Story row: ‘If you think it’s attacking you then you are a terrorist’

Actor Kangana Ranaut opened up about her thoughts on The Kerala Story for the first time at an event. The Sudipto Sen directorial was released on Friday and stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani. Talking about it, Kangana said that anyone who feels attacked by the film is a ‘terrorist.’ Also read: Kangana Ranaut looks pretty in pink saree, Anupam Kher calls her ‘superb’ Kangana Ranaut on The Kerala Story controversy.

The trailer of The Kerala Story came under fire as it claimed that 32,000 girls from the state went missing and later joined the terrorist group ISIS. It triggered a massive political row with various leaders reacting to it.

Now Kangana Ranaut at ABP's Majha Maha Katta event was asked about her thoughts on the ongoing controversy. She said in Hindi, “See I have not watched the film but a lot has been tried to ban the film. I read it today, correct me if I am wrong, High Court has said that the film cannot be banned. I think it’s not showing anybody in the bad light but only ISIS, right? If HC, the country's most responsible body is saying this, then they are right. ISIS is a terrorist organisation. It’s not like I am calling them terrorist, our country, Home Ministry (Ministry of Home Affairs) and other countries as well have called them so."

“Agar aap aisa samjhte hai ki woh terrorists organisation nahi hai toh zaheer si baat hai phir aap bhi terrorist hi hai. Agar aap sochte hai ek terrorist outfit, ek terrorist nahi hai, aur usko terrorist ghoshit kiya gya hai, legally, morally by every standard aur aapko lagta hai woh terrorist nahi hai toh more than the film you are a bigger problem you should first think about where you stand in life (If you think ISIS is not a terrorist outfit despite its declaration then you are also a terrorist),” Kangana added. She also pointed out, “I am talking about those people who think it’s attacking them, not ISIS. If you think it’s attacking you then you are a terrorist. Maine kuch nahi kaha bhai, ye simple maths hai (I am not saying this).”

Kangana will be next seen in Emergency.

