Kangana Ranaut looks pretty in pink saree, Anupam Kher calls her ‘superb’

Actor Kangana Ranaut is stealing the hearts of her fans on social media with her latest pictures. In them, she debuted her iconic hair curls and donned a pink saree. Not only fans, but Anupam Kher and Mrunal Thakur also showered her with compliments. Also read: On Buddha Purnima 2023, Kangana Ranaut says 'Indians never get enough credit for leading the world'



In the pictures, Kangana is seen posing in the middle of colourful flowers. She looked dreamy in her traditional look as she paired it with a dewy-blushed look. Sharing the photo, the actor wrote in the caption, “Ready for an important interview.” Kangana Ranaut posted new saree pictures on Instagram.

Reacting to the post, Anupam Kher wrote in the comments, “Superb you are looking.” “Curls,” pointed out Mrunal with loved-up emojis. Raashii Khanna added, “Beautiful!” Several fans also flooded the comment section with red heart emojis.



Earlier in the day, on the occasion of Buddha Purnima 2023, Kangana wished her Instagram followers on the Buddhist festival, and also spoke about Lord Buddha and his contributions. Sharing an illustration of Buddha, Kangana shared, "Before he became Buddha, he was just a boy called Siddhartha. Indians never get enough credit for leading the world..."

“Like Shiva, like Lord Rama, like Krishna, here's another Indian, who was bestowed upon with the ultimate realisation... the world is still shining in his glow…Bowing down to this land that has raised so many Gods... meditate on this Buddha Purnima and feel blessed to be born in Bharat,” she added.

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Dhaakad. It also starred Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. However, the action film failed to bring people to the theatres.

This year, Kangana will be seen in the Tamil film Chandramukhi 2, for which she is constantly seen prepping. She will also be making her solo directorial debut Emergency, a political drama. In the film, she is playing former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Besides this, Kangana also has Tejas in the pipeline, where she will be seen as an Indian Air Force pilot. She is also producing the upcoming film Tiku Weds Sheru, starring Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON