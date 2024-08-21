Manoj Bajpayee sells apartment in Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi area for 9 crore

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee and his wife Shabana Bajpayee have sold their property in Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi locality for ₹9 crore, documents accessed by Square Yards showed. Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee and his wife Shabana Bajpayee have sold their property in Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi locality for ₹ 9 crore, documents accessed by Square Yards showed.

The property is located within Minerva, a luxury residential tower in Mahalaxmi, and has a carpet area of 1,247 sq. ft. (116 sq. m.), the Agreement to Sale documents registered on August 16 showed.

It includes two car parking spaces covering 240 sq ft, the documents showed.

The actor could not be reached for a comment.

The project developed by Lokhandwala Kataria Constructions spans 2 acres and comprises 362 units. It includes 3 and 4 BHK apartments, many of which offer views of the Arabian Sea and the Mahalaxmi Race Course.

The project is located close to key business districts such as Lower Parel, Worli, and Nariman Point.

According to SquareYards, the actor purchased the apartment in April 2013 for Rs. 6.40 crore, together with his wife, Shabana Bajpayee. A stamp duty of Rs. 32 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000 was paid for the transaction then.

Bajpayee's property portfolio

This transaction is part of Bajpayee's broader real estate portfolio. Last year, the actor invested Rs. 32 crore in four office units in Oshiwara, Mumbai, joining other Bollywood celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, and Ajay Devgn, who have also invested in commercial properties.

The documents for the four office units registered on October 4, 2023, were purchased in a building named Signature Building, located off Veera Desai Road in Oshiwara. Bajpayee paid a stamp duty of ₹1.86 crore for the four office units, the documents had shown.

In 2021,the actor, who has appeared in films such as Raajneeti and Gangs of Wasseypur, had bought a house worth ₹4 crore in the swanky Oberoi Springs in Andheri, Mumbai, along with his wife Shabana Raza.

Bajpayee has won three National Film Awards and two Asia Pacific Screen Awards, media reports said.

