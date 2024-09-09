Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who announced on his birthday that he is set to join forces with frequent collaborator and director Priyadarshan for his new film "Bhooth Bangla", which will be released in 2025, is an avid property collector with investments in Mumbai, Goa, London and Toronto. Akshay Kumar turns 57; here’s a look at five properties owned by the Bollywood actor(PTI)

He turned 57 today.

Kumar, who also owns multiple luxury cars, currently lives in an opulent sea-facing Juhu duplex. As a Canadian citizen, Kumar also reportedly the owner of several apartments in Toronto. With a career spanning over three decades, he has amassed a net worth of approximately ₹2,500 crore, according to Forbes India.

As we celebrate Akshay Kumar’s 57th birthday, here’s a look at his expansive property portfolio.

1) In 2022, Akshay Khanna had bought an apartment on the 19th floor of a high-rise in Mumbai’s Khar West suburb for ₹7.84 crore.

An active property investor, in the same year Kumar also sold a property for ₹6 crore to music director Daboo Malik in Andheri West. He had purchased this residential property in November 2017 for ₹4.12 crore. It is spread across a carpet area of 1,281 sq ft and has a 59-square feet balcony, as per reports.

2) Akshay Kumar reportedly owns a hill, alongside several residential properties in Toronto. He also reportedly owns a beachside bungalow in Mauritius.

3) His current residence in Mumbai is a luxurious sea-facing duplex situated in Juhu. The lavish property has a swimming pool, well-equipped gymnasium, home theatre, walk-in closet and a beautifully maintained private garden with a fishpond. The interiors have been done under the guidance of his wife Twinkle Khanna, who herself is an interior designer.

4) According to proptech platform Square Yards, Akshay Kumar owns a villa in Goa located at Casa de Sol in Anjuna. He paid ₹5 crore for this residential property which stands out for its Portuguese-themed design influences.

Commercial assets

5) Akshay Kumar also reportedly purchased an office property in Lodha codename no 1 Lodha Place, Upper Worli, for ₹4.85 crore in 2021.

Earlier this year, Akshay Kumar’s wife Twinkle Khanna with her sister Rinke Khanna rented two apartments in Mumbai at a starting monthly rent of ₹1.85 lakh for five years, documents accessed through Zapkey showed.

In December last year, Twinkle Khanna had leased two ground floor commercial properties to a jewelry store in Khar (West), Mumbai, at a monthly rent of ₹3.11 lakh for the first year, ₹3.26 lakh the second year and ₹3.42 lakh in the third year, according to documents accessed through Propstack.