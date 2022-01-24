See pics of Akshay Kumar’s new 7.8 crore Mumbai flat with four car parking spaces

Akshay Kumar has bought an apartment in the Khar suburb of Mumbai for ₹7.8 crore, according to a report. This is the latest addition to his list of properties in Mumbai, including the sea-facing duplex, in which he lives with his wife Twinkle Khanna and their children, Aarav and Nitara. He reportedly owns houses in Goa and Mauritius as well.

The new flat, which spreads over 1,878 square feet, is on the 19th floor of a building named Joy Legend and comes with four car parking spaces.

Moneycontrol, citing documents accessed by Zapkey.com, said that Akshay bought the property, which is located in Khar West, from Joy Builders. The property was registered on January 7.

The website of Joy Legend said that the building has ‘ultra-modern 3 and 4 BHK luxury residences’. It is not known whether Akshay’s apartment has three bedrooms or four. Each house has a living room, deck area, dining area, master bedroom, guest bedrooms, children’s bedrooms, kitchen and bathroom, the website said. Pictures of a sample flat were also shared.

A representational image of the master bedroom.

A representational image of the living room.

A representational image of the deck area.

A representational image of the dining area.

Akshay is said to be the highest-paid actor in Bollywood and is also one of its busiest. He has a number of projects in the pipeline, including Farhad Samji’s Bachchan Pandey, co-starring Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez; Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s historical drama Prithviraj, which will mark the Bollywood debut of Manushi Chhillar, who won the Miss World crown in 2017; Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan alongside Bhumi Pednekar; Abhishek Sharma’s Ram Setu, which also features Jacqueline and Nushrratt Bharuccha; Ranjit M Tewari’s Mission Cinderella; Amit Rai’s Oh My God 2; Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan’s Gorkha; and Raj Mehta’s Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi.

Other than these, Akshay will also be seen in an Amazon Prime Video series titled The End. In an interview with Variety, he was asked about the projected earnings of around ₹2000 crore from his upcoming projects, from the sale of theatrical, streaming and satellite rights.

“Wow, you worked out the maths quicker than I did! I’m very proud of this kind of projection and I think it’s testament to the fact that genres, stories and characters are always king,” he said, adding that while he is excited for an ‘incredible’ year ahead, the Covid-19 pandemic has taught him that ‘nothing is bankable’.

