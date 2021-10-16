Akshay Kumar reacts as ex-Army officer points out mistake in Gorkha poster: ‘We’ll take utmost care’

After a retired Indian Army officer pointed out an error in the poster of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film, Gorkha, the actor promised to ‘take utmost care’ to maintain authenticity during shoot. Major Manik M Jolly, a former officer of one of the Gorkha Rifles regiments, tweeted that the shape of the khukri (a type of machete) was incorrect on the Gorkha poster.

“Dear @akshaykumar ji, as an ex Gorkha officer, my thanks to you for making this movie. However, details matter. Kindly get the Khukri right. The sharp edge is on the other side. It is not a sword. Khukri strikes from inner side of blade. Ref pic of Khukri att. Thanks,” he wrote, attaching a photo of a khukri alongside the Gorkha poster.

Replying to him, Akshay wrote, “Dear Maj Jolly, thank you so much for pointing this out. We’ll take utmost care while filming. I’m very proud and honoured to be making Gorkha. Any suggestions to get it closest to reality would be most appreciated.”

On Friday, Akshay announced Gorkha, a film based on the life of Major General Ian Cardozo, who lost his leg in a landmine blast but overcame his disability to become the first war-disabled officer of the Indian Army to command a battalion and a brigade. The film will be directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, while Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma will produce it.

“Sometimes you come across stories so inspiring that you just want to make them. #Gorkha - on the life of legendary war hero, Major General Ian Cardozo is one such film. Honoured to essay the role of an icon and present this special film,” Akshay wrote in an Instagram post, sharing the first-look poster of the film.

Apart from Gorkha, Akshay has a number of films in the pipeline, including Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, Prithviraj and Atrangi Re.