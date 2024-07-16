Twinkle Khanna rents two apartments for 1.85 lakh per month in Mumbai

Twinkle Khanna and her sister Rinke Khanna have rented two apartments in Mumbai at a starting monthly rent of ₹1.85 lakh for five years, documents accessed by Zapkey showed. Twinkle Khanna and her sister Rinke Khanna have rented two apartments in Mumbai at a starting rent of ₹ 1.85 lakh for five years.(Instagram)

The property is located on the fourth and fifth floors of an apartment complex in Khar (West) in Mumbai, the documents showed.

The documents were registered on July 1, the leave and license agreement showed.

The rent for the first year is ₹1.85 lakh per month, ₹2.03 lakh per month in the second year, ₹2.23 lakh per month in the third year, ₹2.46 lakh in the fourth year and ₹2.70 lakh in the fifth year, the documents showed.

An email has been sent to Rinke Khanna.

In December last year Twinkle Khanna had leased two ground floor commercial properties to a jewelry store in Khar (West), Mumbai, at a monthly rent of ₹3.11 lakh for the first year, ₹3.26 lakh the second year and ₹3.42 lakh in the third year, documents accessed by Propstack showed.

The security deposit paid by the lessee was ₹9.33 lakh, the documents showed.

Real estate as an investment is preferred by several Bollywood celebrities. Some notable names include Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Manoj Bajpayee, among others. Experts credit high rental yields in commercial properties and capital appreciation of residential real estate in the financial capital, for the trend.



In 2022, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna’s husband, had sold a property for ₹6 crore to music director Daboo Malik at Andheri West in Mumbai. It is spread across a carpet area of 1,281 sq ft and has a 59-sq ft balcony, the documents showed.

Twinkle Khanna’s husband Akshay Khanna is an active property investor. He had bought a property in 2022 in Khar West for ₹7.84 crore and an office property in Lodha codename no 1 Lodha Place, Upper Worli for ₹4.85 crore in 2021.

