Akshay Kumar’s ‘new Mumbai flat’ only for investment, clarifies builder

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently bought an apartment in Mumbai’s Khar for ₹ ₹7.8 crore, according to media reports. This led to speculation that the actor might be shifting houses. Also photographs, purportedly of the apartment, started doing the rounds.

However, the builder has come forward to clarify that the apartment, located on the 19th floor of the building, Joy Legend, has been purchased by the actor solely for investment.

“This purchase is only for investment purpose. It is not a big flat as being claimed in media reports, it is just about 1800 square feet. There is no truth to reports that Akshay Kumar will live here,” says Bhaven J Soni, the builder.

He also confirms that the photos of well furnished rooms of the said apartment doing the rounds are not of the flat purchased by the actor.

“It is an empty flat and there are no interiors or furnishings that have been done, which is stated in the agreement as well,” he adds.