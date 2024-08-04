Step inside Kangana Ranaut's renovated Mumbai bungalow that's reportedly on the market for 40 crore. Watch

Take a look at Kangana's Mumbai bungalow

Kangana Ranaut’s office for Manikarnika Films, designed by Shabnam Gupta, features a stunning wooden staircase, spacious main workplace, a cosy editing studio, a discussion area and conference room. The second floor houses a massive meeting area, and a mezzanine zone has even more seating. There's also a bathroom complete with a shower, wardrobe and dressing area.

The entire space will remind you of Parisian cafe, but with Indian furniture and touches. From French doors covered with dainty, sheer blinds, and custom furniture sourced from Rajasthan to the ceiling rafts that have been left exposed and patches of greenery, the property serves as a calm resting and workplace for Kangana and her team. Back in May 2020, Kangana had also shared a series of inside pictures of the property.

Here's a virtual tour:

More details

As per Code Estate, the exquisite bungalow located in the prestigious neighborhood of Pali Hill, Mumbai is spread over a plot size of 285 sq m and construction area of 3042 sq ft. The ground plus two property comes with a 500 sq ft parking space. The stunning bungalow offers ample space and elegant design across its three levels.

Kangana had approached Bombay high court on September 9, 2020 hours after the BMC demolished a part of her bungalow in the upscale Pali Hill area. Apart from seeking that the demolition be declared illegal, the actor earlier sought ₹2 crore from the civic body towards damages, claiming that several valuable articles were damaged by the civic body during the course of the demolition. She later changed her stance over the compensation.