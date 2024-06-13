Kangana Ranaut clarifies she didn't enter politics because BMC demolished her home: ‘Negativity drains me’

Kangana Ranaut maintained that she won't enter active politics till she did. The actor contested her first Lok Sabha election under a ticket of Bhartiya Janata Party in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh and emerged victorious. On The Himachali Podcast, the actor-turned-MP clarified that her entry into politics wasn't a direct result of the 2020 incident when Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation demolished a part of her Mumbai home amid her tiff with the state ruling party, Shiv Sena. (Also Read – Kangana Ranaut says work in the film industry is easier than politics: ‘This is a harsh life’) Kangana Ranaut clarifies she didn't enter politics because her Mumbai home was demolished by BMC

What Kangana said

“Contrary to everyone’s belief, my idea of doing anything new in life never stemmed from any bitterness, negativity drains me. Even when I said that after Amitabh Bachchan, if somebody gets immense respect, it is me, I still stand by that,” Kangana said on the podcast.

She also recalled the 2020 incident by saying, "I felt quite violated, it felt like a lot of violence was unleashed on me. A house is an extension of you, but mine was violently broken, it felt like a personal attack at that time. My takeaway from that incident was how many people supported me in Maharashtra, and to what extent India supported me. Everybody knows the Shiv Sena incident, and people have told me I am courageous. There is a certain fan following of that incident.”

Kangana's upcoming work

Kangana will be next seen portraying former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in her maiden solo directorial, Emergency, based on the 1975 Emergency imposed by the latter. The film, produced under her home production of Manikarnika Films, also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Satish Kaushik, and Mahima Chaudhry among others. It has been delayed multiple times, and is expected to hit cinemas this year.

Kangana's directorial debut was the 2019 historical war drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, in which she also portrayed the titular role of Rani Lakshmibai. The film, co-directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, fetched her a fourth National Award, for Best Actress. Kangana is also a Padma Shri recipient and has won National Awards for Fashion, Queen, and Tanu Weds Manu Returns.