Will not allow screening of Emergency in Punjab: SGPC

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) executive committee on Saturday said it will not allow the screening of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Emergency in Punjab. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) executive committee on Saturday said it will not allow the screening of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Emergency in Punjab. (PTI)

At a meeting of its executive committee, the SGPC passed a resolution demanding a ban on the “controversial movie”.

Emergency, a biographical drama is embroiled in controversy after some Sikh organisations accused the producers of misrepresenting the community and getting historical facts wrong.

Dhami who chaired the meeting, said: “Besides defaming the Sikhs, Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale has been shown in bad light in the movie, which the community cannot tolerate. This film has been made with the spirit of spewing poison and spreading hatred against the community under the anti-Sikh agenda. We won’t allow it to be screened in Punjab.”

The Central Board of Film Certification on September 26 told the Bombay high court that a certificate would be issued to Emergency if certain cuts are made, as recommended by its revising committee.

The movie, which was initially slated for a September 6 release, has been embroiled in a battle with the censor board for non-issuance of certificate for release of the movie.

BJP’s Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut, who has directed and co-produced the film besides playing the lead role of former prime minister late Indira Gandhi, had accused the CBFC of stalling certification to delay the release.

“The Sikhs, especially the leadership of the Shiromani Akali Dal, played a vital role in protesting against the Emergency imposed by the then prime minister besides courting arrests. The Punjab government should represent the state by banning the movie,” Dhami said, asking the speaker of Lok Sabha to take notice of Kangana’s “communal” speeches and cancel her membership.

The SGPC president said the Sikhs are discriminated in the country. “An example of this is not permitting the release of movie Punjab 95, which is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, even after making hundreds of cuts.

The apex gurdwara body also decided to mark the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur on a large-scale in November 2025.

On commuting the death sentence of Balwant Singh Rajoana, convicted for the assassination of then Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, Dhami said the SGPC supports his plea filed in the Supreme Court. “The executive committee has expressed its commitment to continue efforts for the release of Rajoana and other Sikh prisoners,” the SGPC chief said.