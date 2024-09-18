BJP leader warns Kangana Ranaut over Bhindranwale remarks: ‘Must restrain’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union minister Som Parkash has called on actor-politician Kangana Ranaut to refrain from making “unnecessary comments” against radical Sikh preacher Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale that could hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community. BJP MP Kangana Ranaut (PTI file)

In a post on X, Parkash urged the outspoken actor to maintain “discipline” and avoid disrupting peace in Punjab.

"Kangana Ranaut must restrain from making unnecessary comments against Sant Jarnail Singh and the Sikh community. Such remarks hurt the feelings of the Sikh community. She must remain in discipline. Nobody should be allowed to disturb peace in Punjab," he wrote.

Also Read | Kangana’s Emergency: Son of Indira assassin and Faridkot MP wants movie banned

What Kangana Ranaut said about Bhindranwale

Ranaut, who is also a BJP MP, has been promoting her upcoming film, Emergency, in which she portrays former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. During a recent interview with News18 India Chaupal, Ranaut referred to Bhindranwale, a divisive figure in Punjab’s history, as a “terrorist”.

Bhindranwale, head of the Sikh seminary Damdami Taksal, was killed during Operation Bluestar in June 1984.

"He was not a saint but a terrorist. This is part of our history that has been deliberately hidden. We are not told about this," Ranaut said during the interview, adding that she believes 99 per cent of Punjab’s population does not view Bhindranwale as a saint.

Also Read | Chandigarh court issues notice to Kangana over ‘Emergency’ movie complaint

Ranaut's comments have drawn backlash from Sikh organizations, including the Shiromani Akali Dal, which accuses her film of misrepresenting historical facts and the Sikh community.

Ranaut’s film Emergency has faced hurdles in its release, with the actor stating that she had to sell her property in Mumbai due to financial strain caused by the postponement of the film. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has delayed its approval, and the movie, originally set for release on September 6, remains in limbo.

Ranaut also voiced concerns over censorship, arguing that while the CBFC has imposed cuts on her film, there is a greater need for regulation of content on OTT platforms. "The kind of content shown on OTT or YouTube is alarming... We argue so much with the censor board, but in reality, these platforms need the most censorship," she said.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut says she sold off personal property after 'Emergency' postponed

The controversy around Emergency has escalated as several Sikh organizations have sought to block its release, claiming it misrepresents Bhindranwale and Sikh history. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) sent a legal notice to the makers of ‘Emergency’, asserting that neither Bhindranwale nor anyone from the Sikh community ever demanded ‘Khalistan’ and thus the scenes depicting the anti-Sikh sentiments should be removed from the movie.

Asked about the possibility of the film being banned in Punjab, the actor said, "Some people are doing disgusting protests against me there, they are burning my effigies and instigating people against me."