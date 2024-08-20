Kangana’s Emergency: Son of Indira assassin and Faridkot MP wants movie banned

Faridkot Independent MP Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, who is the son of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassin Beant Singh, on Tuesday demanded a ban on Mandi BJP MP Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming movie, Emergency, claiming that there are reports of Sikhs being portrayed “wrongly” which may spread hatred towards the community. Faridkot Independent MP Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa (second from left), who is the son of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassin Beant Singh, won the Faridkot Lok Sabha seat in June. He has called for a ban on Mandi BJP MP Kangana Ranaut’s movie, Emergency, claiming there are reports of Sikhs being portrayed “wrongly” which may spread hatred towards the community. (HT file photo)

Kangana has directed the film and also plays the role of the former PM. The film was initially to be released in October–November 2023, but was re-scheduled for 14 June, 2024, only to be postponed due to the Lok Sabha elections. It is scheduled for release on September 6 and its trailer was released on August 14.

The trailer shows an actor playing the role of slain Khalistan ideologue and militant Sikh preacher Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. Sikh radical groups are opposed to the part showing Bhindranwale in the movie.

“If Sikhs are filmed as separatists or terrorists in this film, then it is a deep conspiracy. This film is a psychological attack to create hatred towards Sikhs among other communities. The government should take prior notice and ban this movie,” he said.

“There has been hate crime against Sikhs and this film will only spread hatred towards the community. Sikhs have made great sacrifices for the country that have not been highlighted enough in films, but every possible effort is being made to defame the community. Objectionable films should be banned to maintain communal harmony and ensure law and order,” Khalsa said.

In June, Khalsa had won the Faridkot Lok Sabha seat by 70,246 votes after defeating Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s friend and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Karamjit Singh Anmol.

In the same month, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable, Kulwinder Kaur, had allegedly slapped Kangana at Chandigarh airport as she was angry with her remarks against farm protesters, most of who were from Punjab. Kaur was removed from duty and placed under suspension pending a departmental inquiry.