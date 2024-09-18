Menu Explore
Chandigarh: Court issues notice to Kangana over ‘Emergency’ movie plaint

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 18, 2024 07:47 AM IST

The petition filed by an advocate in Chandigarh’s district court states that Kangana has tried to tarnish the image of Sikh community in the film

Acting on a petition filed by an advocate, a local court has issued a notice to Mandi MP and Bollywood actor-producer Kangana Ranaut, directing her to appear in court on December 5.

The petition has been filed by an advocate in Chandigarh’s district court against Kangana Ranaut, Ritesh Shah ScreenPlay and Zoo Studio. (HT Photo)
The petition has been filed by an advocate in Chandigarh’s district court against Kangana Ranaut, Ritesh Shah ScreenPlay and Zoo Studio. (HT Photo)

The petition , filed in district court against Kangana, Ritesh Shah ScreenPlay and Zoo Studio, stated that Kangana was an actress, director and producer of film “Emergency”.

Its trailer is on social media and Kangana has tried to tarnish the image of Sikh community in the film, it alleged.

In particular, the former jathedar of Akal Takht has been targeted and shown as a terrorist in the film, the plea added.

“The actions of the defendant have hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community. In such a situation, a demand has been made that UT’s SSP and SHO of Sector-36 police station should be ordered to register an FIR against the defendant (Kangana and others) under sections of spreading enmity between two communities in the name of religion, caste etc., inciting religious sentiments etc,” the petition stated.

