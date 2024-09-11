Punjab: Sikh body endorses Rahul’s remark on religious freedom

The Kendri Singh Sabha, a central body of Singh Sabha Gurdwara, on Wednesday hailed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for “endorsing the Sikhs’ age-old assertion that they have an inalienable right to adhere to and protect their religious and cultural rights” in India. LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. (HT File)

“We support Rahul Gandhi’s open declaration at a gathering in the USA that India represented multiple ideas and rejected the RSS ideology of oneness of idea of India which has been serving as bedrock of the Hindutva ideology since the early 20th century,” said Khushhal Singh, general secretary of the Kendri Singh Sabha.

Comments by Rahul Gandhi, who was speaking in an event in Washington DC during his three-day visit to the US, stirred a controversy two days ago after he said that religious freedom for Sikhs in India is under threat.

Singh further stated, “It’s no longer a secret that the army attack on the Golden Temple in June 1984 and massacre of Sikhs in November 84 thereafter were triggered and perpetrated by the Hindutva politics which was openly practiced and followed by ruling Congress in league with the RSS at that time.”

Upholding Sikhs’ religious, cultural and linguistic rights, Rahul Gandhi, in a way, openly rejected and criticised Indira Gandhi’s policies towards Sikhs, he pointed.