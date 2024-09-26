Historian appointed by CBFC defends Kangana Ranaut's Emergency: 'They haven’t altered the truth'

Historian Makkhan Lal, sho has been appointed as ‘subject expert’ by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for Kangana Ranaut’s political biopic Emergency, has defended the film in an interaction with India Today. The film, which retells the life and Prime Ministership of PM Indira Gandhi, has been stuck with the CBFC for months leading to a delay in its release as well. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut's ‘Emergency’ can be released with cuts: Censor board to court) Kangana Ranaut stars as PM Indira Gandhi in Emergency

Makkhan Lal clarified that he found the film factual and that it does not portray the late Prime Minister in a negative light. “The film is entirely based on facts, and they haven’t altered the truth. I would say the filmmakers are very sympathetic to the issue depicted. While every political leader has flaws, the film does not show the negative aspects of Indira Gandhi’s character,” he said.

The controversy around Emergency

As the film awaits certification from the CBFC, the censor board has filed an affidavit in the Bombay High Court saying that the film can be released but with cuts. The affidavit includes Makkhan Lal’s name as the subject expert. Members of the Sikh community had raised objections on the film, following which the CBFC had convened a review committee. Makkhan Lal, however, dismisses those concerns, particularly about the depiction of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. He said, “Does Bhindranwale represent the entire Sikh community? If so, why do other figures from the community, such as former Congress Chief Minister Beant Singh or Parkash Singh Badal, differ from him? Why is criticising Bhindranwale seen as an insult to the Sikh community? Who shot Mrs Indira Gandhi? If they were Sikhs, that is a fact. How can this be denied?”

Emergency’s release

Emergency, directed by Kangana Ranaut, stars her as PM Indira Gandhi. The film also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, Vishakh Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik. The film was slated to be released on September 6 but had to be postponed after it failed to receive the CBFC certification. A final call on the certification will be taken by the CBFC on Monday, which may pave the way for the film’s release.