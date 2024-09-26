Kangana Ranaut's ‘Emergency’ can be released with cuts: Censor board to court

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has told the Bombay High Court that it would issue a certificate to BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's film, ‘Emergency’, if the producers made certain recommended cuts. BJP MP Kangana Ranaut (PTI file photo)

The film is based on the 1975 Emergency imposed by former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Kangana Ranaut is portraying India Gandhi in the movie.

The movie was supposed to be released on September 6. However, the release was blocked because of the makers' battle with the censor board over the certificate.

Kangana Ranaut, who directed and co-produced the film besides playing the lead role of Indira Gandhi, had accused the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) of stalling certification to delay the release.

Some Sikh organisations, including the Shiromani Akali Dal, have objected to the movie, saying it misrepresented the community and got historical facts wrong.

The court had last week lambasted the CBFC for not deciding on the issuance of the certificate for 'Emergency'.

The court had directed the CBFC to take its decision by September 25.

The movie's co-producer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, had moved the HC, seeking direction from the court to the CBFC to issue the certificate.

On Thursday, the bench asked the CBFC if it had "good news" for the movie.

CBFC's counsel Abhinav Chandrachud told the court that the board's revising committee had taken its decision.

"The committee has suggested some cuts before a certificate can be issued and the movie can be released," he said.

Senior counsel Sharan Jagtiani, appearing for Zee Entertainment, sought time to decide on whether or not the cuts can be made.

The bench then posted the matter for further hearing on September 30.

Last week, Zee Entertainment alleged the certificate was being withheld due to political reasons and due to the upcoming elections in Haryana.

The bench had then wondered as to why the ruling party would act against Ranaut, who was a BJP MP.

With inputs from PTI