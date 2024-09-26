'Kangana Ranaut's baseless statements…': BJP leader criticises actor-MP for farm laws remarks

BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill condemned his party MP Kangana Ranaut for her recent statement on three farm laws and thanked the BJP for distancing itself from her “consistent rant and illogical statements", news agency ANI reported. This is the second time in two months that Kangana Ranaut’s rash remarks on the 2020-21 farmer agitation has forced her party to reprimand her, and ultimately made her retract the comment. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

“I am grateful to the BJP for distancing themselves from the comments of Kangana Ranaut,” said Jaiveer Shergill, adding that Kangana Ranaut statements should not create any doubt on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bond with the people of Punjab.

“As a Punjabi, I must say that Kangana Ranaut's consistent rant, useless, baseless and illogical statements against the Sikh community, the farmers of Punjab are damaging all the good work, the welfare-oriented, the Vikas-oriented work being done, that has been done by PM Modi for the welfare of Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiyat,” Shergill told ANI.

The BJP on Wednesday distanced itself from the Mandi MP's remarks clarifying that Kangana's statement on the need to bring back the now-repealed controversial three farm is her personal opinion and does not reflect the views of the party.

“On the social media platforms, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's statement on the farm bills that was withdrawn by central government is going viral. I want to make it clear that this statement is a personal statement of her. Kangana Ranaut is not authorised to make such a statement on behalf of BJP and it doesn't depict BJP's view on the farm bills. We disapprove of this statement,” BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said.

Widespread condemnation from within the BJP and the opposition forced the actress to issue a clarification. “Absolutely, my views on Farmers Laws are personal and they don’t represent party’s stand on those Bills. Thanks,” Kangana Ranaut wrote on social media platform X.

Ranaut's statements on the farmers protest or three farm laws is not a recent one. In August, she stirred yet another controversy by suggesting that the farmers' protests could have led to a Bangladesh-like situation if ‘strong’ measures had not been taken by the government.