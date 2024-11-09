Kangana Ranaut's grandmother dies, she remembers her with notes, old pics: She was above 100 years but did all her work

Actor Kangana Ranaut has shared several notes dedicating them to her grandmother, Indrani Thakur, who died on Friday night. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, the actor posted a bunch of pictures featuring herself and her grandmother. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut says she'd have voted for ‘total killer' Trump if she were an American: ‘Got shot, got up’) Kangana Ranaut shared several pictures on Instagram with her grandmother.

In the first photo, Kangana sat with Indrani as they shared a laugh. She wrote in Hindi, "Kal raat meri naaniji Indrani Thakur ji ka dehanth hua. Sara parivaar shokh mein hain. Kripaya unke liye prarthana kare (Last night my grandmother Indrani Thakur died. The entire family is in mourning. Please pray for her) (folded hands emoji)."

Kangana pens notes

Sharing another picture with her grandmother, Kangana said, "My nani was a remarkable woman, she had 5 children. Nana ji had limited resources yet she made sure all of her children got high education in good institutions and she insisted that even her married daughters should work and have a career of their own, even her daughters got government jobs a rare feat in those days, all of her 5 children including women had their own careers, she was very proud of her children careers."

Kangana says she is similar to her grandmother

Posting yet another photo with Indrani, Kangana said, "We owe so much to our nani ji, my nani ji was 5 feet 8 inches tall, very rare for a mountain woman. I got her height and her health and metabolism. My nani ji was so healthy and lively that even though she was above 100 years old she did all her work by herself."

The last picture showed Kangana sitting next to her grandmother in bed. She rested her face against her grandmother's. Kangana wrote, “Few days ago, she was cleaning her room and she got a brain stroke. This made her bedridden, and it was beyond painful to her in that condition. She lived a wonderful life and became such an inspiration for all of us. She will always be in our DNA and in our appearances and she will always be remembered (red heart emoji).”

Kangana is the daughter of Asha Ranaut and Amardeep Ranaut. Indrani was Asha's mother.

About Kangana's upcoming film

Fans will see Kangana in Emergency where she will play the role of Indira Gandhi. The political drama, written, directed, and co-produced by Kangana, was earlier scheduled to release on September 6 but it couldn't be shown as its certificate was stuck with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Now, the CBFC has issued a censor certificate. The film also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry and Milind Soman.