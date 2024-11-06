Menu Explore
Kangana Ranaut says she'd have voted for ‘total killer' Trump if she were an American: ‘Got shot, got up’

BySoumya Srivastava
Nov 06, 2024 09:38 AM IST

Kangana Ranaut endorses Donald Trump for 2024 election, praising his resilience after assassination attempt.

The race for the next President of the United States is gaining steam and Kangana Ranaut has revealed her pick. Of course, Kangana is an Indian citizen and could not actually vote in the 2024 US elections on November 5, but she has endorsed former President Donald Trump for a second term.

Kangana Ranaut has posted about her own choice for the next US President.
Kangana Ranaut has posted about her own choice for the next US President.

Kangana shared a picture of Trump on her Instagram, one which went viral after his assassination attempt earlier this year. She wrote with it, “If I were American, I would vote for the one who got shot, dodged it, got up, continued his speech, Total killer.”

Kangana endorses Donald Trump.
Kangana endorses Donald Trump.

Assassination attempt on Donald Trump

On July 13, one of the most shocking moments in US presidential history occurred after a lone gunman fired at Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

As Trump was delivering his speech, a popping sound was heard, followed by Trump touching his ear and realising there was blood on it. Within seconds, he dropped to the stage floor and was surrounded by Secret Service agents.

He was helped back to his feet and was escorted from the stage, even as he raised his fist and shouted “fight, fight, fight” – one of the most iconic images in US political history.

US elections

The United States is poised to elect either its first female president in Vice President Kamala Harris or its first president with a felony conviction in former president Donald Trump, whose enduring political strength through chaos — much of it his own making — has carried few political costs so far.

What's next for Kangana

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut's Emergency is finally ready for release with the CBFC issuing a censor certificate to the controversial film in which the actor and the BJP MP plays the role of Indira Gandhi. "We have received the certificate for our movie Emergency," Ranaut wrote on her Instagram Stories.

"We will be announcing the release date soon, thank you for your patience and support. @manikarnikafilms @zeestudiosofficial @nishantpitti," she added in her post.

The political drama, written, directed, and co-produced by Ranaut, was earlier scheduled to be released on September 6 after multiple delays but it couldn't be shown as its certificate was stuck with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Emergency was caught up in controversy after Sikh organisations, including the Shiromani Akali Dal, accused the film of misrepresenting the community and getting facts wrong.

