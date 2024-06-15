Akira Nandan gets mobbed by fans as he watches Pawan Kalyan's Thammudu re-release. Watch

Following Pawan Kalyan's recent political success, his film Thammudu was re-released in theatres. The excitement reached a fever pitch when his son, Akira Nandan, made a surprise visit to a theatre in Hyderabad and was mobbed by fans. (Also Read: Upasana Konidela shares pic of Klin Kaara with Pawan Kalyan; congratulates ‘uncle’ on new political role) Akira Nandan did not seem to mind the crowd mobbing him as he caught a screening of his father, Pawan Kalyan's Thammudu.

Akira watches Thammudu

Pawan’s 1999 hit film Thammudu was re-released in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh theatres this Friday. On Saturday, fans shared videos of Akira being mobbed by fans as he caught a screening at the Devi 70MM theatre in RTC X Roads on X (formerly Twitter).

One video captured the electric atmosphere as Akira walked into the theatre, greeted by a sea of fans. Undeterred, he smiled and raised his fist in a gesture of camaraderie before making his way inside. Another video documented his exit, with fans showering him with confetti and capturing the moment on their phones.

A third video, taken inside the theatre, showed Pawan's martial arts scenes on the screen, with Akira joining the fans in their enthusiastic response.

Akira accompanies Pawan

Akira has recently been by Pawan’s side through the last leg of this political win. He was with his father in Pithapuram when the Jana Sena Party (JSP) won all the 21 seats it contested. Akira also accompanied Pawan to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was in Vijayawada when he was sworn in as the Deputy CM. His mom, Pawan’s ex-wife Renu Desai shared pictures of Akira meeting the PM, writing that as a mother she’s happy to see her son meet Modi.

Upcoming work

Pawan has three films lined up, but he has yet to complete them. It is unknown if he plans to return to cinema after the political win. Krish and AM Jyothi Krishna’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Sujeeth’s They Call Him OG have been in the works.