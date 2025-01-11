Allu Arjun gets relief from Nampally court in Pushpa 2 stampede case; bail terms relaxed

Actor Allu Arjun, one of the accused in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case, received relief from the Nampally court. After his counsel requested an exemption, the court relaxed some of his bail terms, which included going to the Chikkadapally police station each Sunday. (Also Read: Case filed against Rishab Shetty, Jai Hanuman makers for ‘offensively’ depicting the God with ‘human face’) Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13 in the stampede case, he is now out on bail.(PTI)

Allu Arjun bail terms relaxed

In what comes as a major relief to Arjun, the Nampally court exempted him from appearing at the Chikkadapally police station every Sunday. His counsel requested an exemption from this requirement, citing security concerns. The court has also granted him permission to travel abroad. This comes a day before Arjun is scheduled to appear at the police station. The actor has already appeared before the police once since the ruling.

Allu Arjun’s arrest and bail

Arjun was taken into custody by the police from his Jubilee Hills residence on December 13. While the Nampally court sentenced him to a 14-day remand, the High Court granted him a 4-week interim bail. He was released from Chanchalaguda Central Jail on December 14.

Later, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy criticised the actor, as did the Telangana police. On January 3, the Nampally court granted regular bail to Arjun against two ₹50,000 suities. He was directed to appear at the police station every Sunday and not leave the country.

What happened

On December 4, Arjun attended the premiere of his latest film Pushpa 2: The Rule with his family and co-star Rashmika Mandanna at Sandhya Theatre in RTC X Roads, Hyderabad. The actor’s visit caused fans to surge forward to catch a glimpse of him, resulting in the death of a woman and the hospitalisation of her young son in critical condition.

The police arrested Arjun, the theatre management and a few security members based on a complaint filed by the victim’s family. The court has directed that the producers of the film, Mythri Movie Makers’ Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni, will not be taken into custody during investigation.